Gov. Mike Dunleavy, seated, holds the recently signed Senate Bill 119 at the Tanana Valley State Fair on Saturday.

In a major step toward combating crime recidivism rates, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 119 into law Saturday at the Tanana Valley State Fair.

SB 119 requires correctional facilities to provide incarcerated individuals with a state-issued ID upon their release so they can access the services they need to re-enter society. The bill passed unanimously in the Alaska House and Senate.

