In a major step toward combating crime recidivism rates, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 119 into law Saturday at the Tanana Valley State Fair.
SB 119 requires correctional facilities to provide incarcerated individuals with a state-issued ID upon their release so they can access the services they need to re-enter society. The bill passed unanimously in the Alaska House and Senate.
“America is about second chances,” Dunleavy said. “If there’s anything we can do to help them, it helps all of us.”
Without identification, it can be difficult for previously incarcerated people to reenter the workforce, Marsha Oss, Fairbanks Reentry Coalition, coordinator said. Some people have to wait six to eight weeks in Fairbanks to get their IDs.
“A lot of people would get frustrated and they would just give up,” Oss said. “And they’d make really poor choices.”
SB 119 was introduced in March by Alaska Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole.
“The Department of Corrections is gonna take the initiative here and make sure people have the IDs as they are coming out of prison,” Myers said.
