Alaska’s renewable energy grant fund will become a permanent fixture after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday in Anchorage, capping off the state’s second annual sustainable energy conference.
House Bill 62, sponsored by Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham), successfully passed in the spring by a combined 53-1 vote in the Legislature.
The renewable energy grant fund was created in 2008 with the intent to provide “critical financial assistance in studying, developing and integrating both proven and nascent renewable energy technologies across all regions of the state,” according to a news release.
The program was extended for 10 years in 2012 and was due to sunset. Edgmon introduced the legislation to ensure its continued existence after providing assistance for needed projects.
“To date, the renewable energy grant fund program has secured over $299 million in state funds, leveraging over $300 million in federal and local funds benefiting communities both big and small across the state,” Edgemon said in a prepared statement following the bill’s signing.
The Alaska Energy Authority administers the fund, which has provided about $39 million to Railbelt projects and $259 million in rural Alaska.
The Alaska Energy Authority funds programs in rounds based on applications and makes recommendations to the Legislature for approval.
According to Dunleavy’s office, applications are subject to a “robust competitive application process and vetted by an advisory committee, which includes private sector representatives as well as members of the Legislature.”
Golden Valley Electric Association has benefited from the fund when it received a $859,000 grant last year to study the wind resource availability on Shovel Creek as a possible site for a future wind farm.
“The Renewable Energy Fund has a successful track record of increasing energy security for Alaskans, and I look forward to continued innovation benefiting Alaskans by providing more reliable and affordable energy,” Dunleavy said in a news release.
