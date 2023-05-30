GVEA sign

Golden Valley Electric Association received $859,000 from the renewable energy fund last year to study the wind resource availability on Shovel Creek.

Alaska’s renewable energy grant fund will become a permanent fixture after Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday in Anchorage, capping off the state’s second annual sustainable energy conference.

House Bill 62, sponsored by Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham), successfully passed in the spring by a combined 53-1 vote in the Legislature.

