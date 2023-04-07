A new statewide task force will evaluate the child care needs in Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday during a news conference.
“My goal is to make Alaska the most pro-life, pro-family state in the country,” Dunleavy said. “We believe this issue of child care is absolutely crucial that needs to be looked at scrutinized.”
The task force, signed under an administrative order will develop a plan to improve availability and affordability for child care in the state.
Dunleavy said a task force is required to look at the different needs and models that exist.
“We want to take a holistic approach and look at everything, at best practices across the country and the world,” Dunleavy said.
Kati Capozzi, president and CEO of Alaska Chamber, said her organization has kept tabs on the issue since it impacts private industry.
The U.S. The Chamber conducted a 2021 analysis in Alaska, she said, showing 40% of respondents or someone in their household “left their job, not taken a job or significantly changed their career because of child care challenges in the last 12 months.”
Fifty-eight percent of parents who voluntarily leave their jobs do so when children are two years old or younger, “indicating that childcare for infants and toddlers is the greatest need,” the analysis states.
Just over 60% of Alaskans live in a “child care desert” devoid of child care options or with more children than existing programs can accommodate.
“I hear regularly from Alaska Chamber members that this is one of the top concerns for the business community,” Capozzi said. “This is a workforce retention and recruitment issue and employees are starving for access to child care.”
The U.S. Chamber survey indicated that Alaska’s lack of child care options cost the state economy $164 million annually.
The task force will include 11 voting members, including three state officials, eight who are not state officials, along with ex-officio members from the House and Senate and one advisory member.
Public Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said the task force will examine existing strategic plans, assessments and surveys and garner input from parents and the business sector.
“Healthy families start with supporting Alaska’s youngest residents and ensuring access to quality childcare,” Hedberg said. “This work will mobilize support from statewide partners to move from discussing the issues to implementing solutions that will have positive long-lasting impacts.”
Hedberg said her department will fund a cost of care study to analyze the cost to provide quality health care. Criteria include the cost of care, opening up a child care facility and the appropriate wages that would attract workers.
The state already funds some subsidized child care programs for qualifying facilities and parents.
Dunleavy acknowledged the market will be competitive between businesses, locally and nationally.
“The state is in competition for labor and day care is not a new issue for employees,” Dunleavy said. “We’re going to look forward to these reports.”
The task force will need to submit one report by December and a second one in July 2024.
While the task force will examine future needs, Dunleavy’s action doesn’t provide immediate changes.
A few bills and budget amendments have been introduced in the Legislature, including one House bill would have added $15 million to bolster child care provider wages. Dunleavy disagreed with budgeting money for the problem.
“I think knee jerk reactions without a deep dive is a mistake,” Dunleavy said. “I’m not going to support $15 million in child care because we don’t know what that child care looks like, is it focused on infants, toddlers or other age groups.”
He said the task force could determine the cost to require more than $15 million in investment or less.
“Daycare has been an issue ever since there’s been people,” Dunleavy said. “It’s not anything new.”
Dunleavy added any bills or final budgets passed by the legislature will be examined and “see if the constructs of those bills … are actually beneficial to all Alaskans.”