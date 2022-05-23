Nancy Dahlstrom, the Department of Corrections commissioner since 2018, is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s running mate in his bid for re-election.
The Dunleavy campaign announced Monday that Dahlstrom, a former Republican legislator, will join Dunleavy on the ticket as the lieutenant governor candidate.
“This was a big decision to run, but it also was easy because I know what the governor’s priorities are,” Dahlstrom said, emphasizing the administration’s focus on public safety.
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run together on a single ticket. Voters will be asked to pick one ticket in the Aug. 16 primary. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer previously announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2022.
“Nancy is well-qualified, experienced, knowledgeable and has the temperament to do the job of lieutenant governor well,” Dunleavy said.
Dahlstrom in 2018 was the governor’s appointee to lead the corrections department. She resigns her post effective immediately to join the Dunleavy campaign.
“I was busy doing my job at the Department of Corrections when the governor asked me if I was willing to run with him in the position of lieutenant governor,” Dahlstrom told the News-Miner. “He has put a lot of value to the changes that occurred under my leadership. He is basically asking me to use that same skill set as lieutenant governor.”
As corrections chief, Dahlstrom tightened oversight policies of inmates and re-opened the Palmer Correctional Facility in Sutton, which added 300 beds to the state’s prison capacity.
“There have been a lot of positive changes and all the credit goes to the men and women who work in the Department of Corrections. They are behind-the-scenes heroes, 24-by-7, doing jobs that often are very dangerous and very tough, and I cannot say enough about them,” Dahlstrom said.
Jen Winkelman accepted the role of acting commissioner of the department until a permanent replacement is found, the Dunleavy administration said Monday.
Winkelman is a long-time corrections department employee who most recently served as director of pretrial, probation and parole.
In announcing Dahlstrom as his running mate, Dunleavy highlighted her leadership at the corrections department “to make Alaska a safer, better place.”
“Alaska has long struggled to address public safety issues — but Nancy and I are committed to continuing to reverse these troubling trends and statistics. We are seeing progress, but we have more work to do,” Dunleavy said.
Alaska’s next governor and lieutenant governor will be chosen by ranked-choice voting. The four tickets with the most votes in the August primary will move on to the general election in November.
Dahlstrom’s entry in the 2022 election completes the slate of announced gubernatorial candidates and their running mates.
The other announced gubernatorial candidates and their running mates are:
• Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, with former labor commissioner Heidi Drygass.
• Former state Rep. Les Gara, a Democrat, with teacher Jessica Cook.
• Rep. Chris Kurka, freshman GOP legislator, with business owner Paul Hueper.
• Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, a Republican, with retired Air Force Col. Edie Grunwald.
• Libertarian Billy Toien, chief executive of Alaska Dirigibles, with Shirley Rainbolt.
• Republican Jim Cottrell, fire suppression technician, with Brittany Cottrell, an engineer and his sister.
• Republican Bruce Walden, a military veteran who served in the 1st Special Forces Command, with Tanya Lange.