The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider whether to advance an ordinance appropriating supplemental educational funding for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District during a special meeting July 13.
Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski called the special meeting and introduced the ordinance calling for $4 million in additional funding after Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashed one-time supplemental funding in half during his line-item vetoes of the state budget.
The Assembly had originally appropriated $50 million for its required local contribution in May in a narrow 5-4 vote, far below the $59 million requested by the school board.
The majority noted the state would likely provide some type of additional funding, whether in the form of a permanent Base Student Allocation increase or some type of one time funding.
The Alaska Legislature had approved appropriating $175 million in one-time funding outside the state’s education funding formula, which would have provided the district with $16.2 million. Dunleavy’s reduction translates to the district now receiving $8.1 million.
The additional $8.1 million left the school district about $900,000 short of its planned budget. The school board adopted a final budget totaling $230.24 million at a June 27 special meeting. The budget includes its $188.2 million operating general budget fund.
Lojewski’s ordinance version would bring the borough’s overall local funding to $54 million.
“When the assembly adopted its budget, it left a few million dollar surplus in the borough’s general fund,” Lojewski said by text on Friday. “The idea was to give the borough the ability to make a supplemental appropriation to the District if some of its expected increase in state funding was vetoed or to use the surplus to keep the CIP projects that are coming in over budget funded.”
His proposed ordinance notes that the Assembly’s adopted budget “left several million dollars in excess of its target fund balance for fiscal flexibility and to have the ability to appropriate additional funds to the School District to counteract the effects of vetoes to education funding.”
The draft ordinance also advises the school district to “reconsider its fiscal policy and more transparently identify its unrestricted funds that are available” and to invest some of the additional money in a fund balance.
The school district’s fund balance remains depleted, leaving it unable to be flexible in case of an unforeseen budget issue.
Two substitutes have been placed on the agenda as well.
Lojewski said the three proposals from five Assemblymembers offer “what they think is an appropriate response from the borough offering from $2 to $4 million in extra funding to partially offset the veto.”
One substitute, sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Mindy O’Neall, also supports $4 million in additional local funding. However it strips out most of the language in Lojewski’s language, including background for the reason to provide supplemental funding and suggestions on how part of it should be utilized.
It adds in a clause stating that “public schools are the bedrock of our community and require additional funding to continue providing their current level of services.”
Assemblymember Jimi Cash sponsored a substitute that would appropriate only $2 million in supplemental education funding, which would bring the borough contribution for education to $52 million. Like the other substitute, Cash’s version deletes most of the background information and suggestions for how part of it can be utilized.
“It gets the school district above the target they had wanted before [the one time] funding was reduced,” Cash said in explaining his ordinance. “Another hesitation was that I don’t want to draw down our fund balance because [bids] in our Capital Improvement Program projects have been coming in high.”
Cash told the News-Miner Friday that most of the ordinance’s language was not necessary.
Fletcher was the main drafter of the substitute she, Guttenberg and O’Neall sponsored. It was drafted with the intent to call for a special meeting and had not seen either ordinance sponsored by Lojewski or Cash.
Fletcher said she appreciates Lojewski’s support of $4 million, but said much of the “whereas” clauses were unnecessary.
“I just think his whereas clauses are belittling of the school board and school district’s management of funds and don’t think that is necessary,” Fletcher said.
Thursday’s special meeting is to vote to advance the ordinance, but it will provide a general citizens comment period for items listed on the agenda.
If advanced, it heads to the Assembly finance committee on July 20 and a July 27 Assembly public hearing.
The Assembly will hold all three meetings at the school district’s administrative center, 520 Fifth Ave. The Assembly chambers at the Juanita Helms Administrative Center are currently closed for renovations.