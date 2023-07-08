Andy Degraw

Mariana Low/ News-Miner

Andy Degraw, chief operations officer of the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district.

 Mariana Low/ News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will consider whether to advance an ordinance appropriating supplemental educational funding for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District during a special meeting July 13.

Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski called the special meeting and introduced the ordinance calling for $4 million in additional funding after Gov. Mike Dunleavy slashed one-time supplemental funding in half during his line-item vetoes of the state budget.

