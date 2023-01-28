An attempted traffic stop ended in a brief standoff Tuesday near Persinger Drive, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
Tell Tombaugh, 39, of North Pole was arrested after surrendering to officers early Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a brief chase east on the Richardson Highway.
According to the report, troopers attempted to stop a driver suspected of being under the influence at around 3:24 a.m. The driver fled from troopers until reaching a house near Persinger Drive.
The suspect then entered the house and locked the door. Once inside, he briefly produced a firearm before hiding it.
Troopers immediately set up a perimeter around the house and attempted to have him surrender. Troopers could see a child with the suspect inside the house, the report stated.
Fairbanks and North Pole police officers arrived on scene to assist.
The suspect surrendered about 20 minutes after verbal contact was established and he was identified as Tombaugh.
Tombaugh was arrested and taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center on the two charges of third-degree assault, first-degree failure to stop at direction of a peace officer, driving under the influence and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons.