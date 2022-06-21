A draft transportation planning program released by Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning places a huge emphasis on chartering the urban area’s mass transit options.
The draft plan, called the Unified Planning Work Program (or UPWP), identifies tasks, timelines, staffing needs and funding sources for all FAST Planning activities in the Fairbanks/North Pole urbanized area.
The organization’s policy board released the draft for a 30-day public comment review, which ends July 19. The UPWP biannual document required as part of receiving state and federal funds.
A new complement involves active participation in the public transit planning process.
“This will be a new effort on behalf of FAST Planning,” Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said at Wednesday’s policy board meeting.
The transportation planning agency right now is looking to enter into a consolidated grant agreement with the Alaska Department of Transportation. The partnership would provide FAST Planning funding to perform transit planning work on behalf of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s transportation department.
Some work would be conducted through consulting contracts.
A new staff member dedicated to transit planning.
The draft plan is available for review online at fastplanning.us/docs/plans.
Fox identified up to $600,000 in funding dating back to 2019 that can be utilized for the transit planning segment of the Unified Planning Work Program. Beginning in 2024, FAST could be allocated up to $150,000 to cover a new employee dedicated to transit planning, including salary and indirect costs.
Update to short/long term transit planning
A consultant-led project would seek to update the borough’s Long & Short Range Transit Plan, which provides goals for both the immediate and long-term future. The last update was published in 2013, with short-term covering a five-period for operational, financial and capital improvements, and the long-term plan covering a 25-year period.
“By the time we start work on this update, that plan will have been 10 years old,” Fox said. “It’s going to do a complete analysis of the existing conditions of our area, including the needs of folks that rely on transit and where they live.”
Other focuses, he said, will include a short and long-range analysis of Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit’s fixed route, review of the existing bus stops in the Fairbanks-North Pole area and capital improvement goals.
Fox said the analysis could take up to two years to complete. FAST Planning would assist with other, more general transit areas included in the draft Unified Planning Work Program, Fox said. That includes helping with Federal Transportation Agency grants, which includes anything from bus purchasing to operations funding, fare payment and the possibility of mobile-based payment systems that allow rides to pay via smartphones.
Coordinated transit plan
FAST Planning also seeks to take a lead role in a larger coordinated transit plan, according to Fox, that includes “everything from taxis to Ubers to Van Trans.”
“We’ll look at any transportation that is needed by younger adults, older adults, folks with disabilities or those who are low-income and don’t own a vehicle, and get everyone to the table to sort out a plan of who’s doing what to see how they can share services among themselves,” Fox said. The last time such a plan was updated was in 2015, Fox added.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch asked if the plan could incorporate a look at private services dedicated to senior citizens. He added a senior stakeholders group had inquired about such services outside of Van Tran, the borough’s paratransit service dedicated to scheduled rides for people with physical, cognitive or sensory disabilities.
“They wanted to know about, for lack of a better word, a ‘limousine service,’” Welch said. The goal would be to provide a dedicated day for “door-to-door service” inside North Pole city limits to take people to and from residences for shopping and medical appointments.
“As it seems we are getting more and more seniors, many of those are no longer driving cars, so it might be something worth exploring for the future,” Welch said.
Fox said it’s a plan worth studying a proposal for it.
“We would need to find a service provider and funding source for it to make it happen,” Fox said. “But that’s our intent with helping the borough update its coordinated transportation plan.”
Other segments
Other segments of the draft Unified Planning Work Program include snapshots of FAST Planning’s supplemental plans and tasks, including:
• Continued work on a road service area expansion plan in partnership with the borough to look at “orphaned” roads within the urban area.
• A prioritization of FAST Planning’s “Complete Streets” policy, including development of plans and policies to support transit-oriented development.
• Updating the urban area’s “Critical Urban Freight Corridors” plan, which FAST Planning intends to expand by 15 miles from its current miles based on guidelines outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
• Developing a plan for a network of electric vehicle charging stations within the Fairbanks/North Pole area in partnership with other agencies and organizations.