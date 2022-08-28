Downtown Fairbanks saw a decline in physical buildings and households over a few decades, according to the most recent draft of the Downtown Fairbanks 2040 planning document.
The most recent draft was presented this week at a Fairbanks city council work session and Fairbanks North Star Borough planning commission meeting.
The downtown plan intends to lay foundations and guidelines to help revitalize and redevelop downtown with sights on 2040, including a look at housing needs, buildings, transportation and other elements. Stakeholders from local businesses, the community and the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough have helped shape it.
“This is very much a draft document,” said Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community planning director. “There are revisions going on behind the scenes.”
The downtown census tract is bordered by Noyes Slough and Minnie Street to the north, the Steese Highway to the east, Airport Way to the south, and Cowles Street to the west.
The downtown plan used data from various sources, including city and borough building maps, aerial surveys done by the borough, census data and geographic information system data.
Population shift
Population for the downtown area has a slower loss built up from 1990 and 2020, Spillman said.
“The census tract hasn’t changed since the early 1990s, so we have a lot of good data to compare this,” Spillman said. “In the last 30 years, the population has essentially decreased every census.”
Downtown’s population in 1999 was around 2,000 people, and then fell to 1,732 in 2000. The population remained static for a decade, with a net loss of only 23 people.
Another large shift occurred between 2010 and 2020, with only 1,563 people living downtown by 2020.
Spillman said household data was unavailable for 1990, but fluctuated between 2000 and 2020. There were 923 households in 2000, increased by nearly 100 to 1019 in 2010 and then dropped back down to 900 by 2020.
Building snapshot
Housing units have shifted over the last three decades. There were 1,243 housing units in 1990, decreased to 1,116 in 2000, shot back up to 1,2010 units in 2010 and then fell back to 1,132 domiciles by 2020.
“In general we have about 100 less housing units than we did in 1990,” Spillman said.
The plan provides data points on building points between 2003 and 2017.
The larger downtown area had 1,311 residential and commercial buildings in 2003. By 2012 it was 1,005. In 2020, the number of physical structures fell to 977.
“Just in general when looking at our permit levels, we’re not seeing a lot of new construction in the downtown area,” Spillman said.
Many of those buildings were redeveloped into surface-level parking lots.
Existing housing is also a problem. Eighty percent of existing homes are at least 40 years old and one in six are vacant. Most units are small, with four in five having no more than two bedrooms; about a fifth of apartments are studios.
New downtown plan: shift in philosophy
Borough long-range planner Melissa Kellner said the borough assembly scrapped a previous downtown plan in 2017 after receiving feedback that it was too prescriptive.
It sometimes broke things down into a block-by-block basis, indicating what areas were designed for commercial and other uses.
A the current plan governing downtown Fairbanks the borough’s regional comprehensive plan, which only provides a very general idea for the area.
The draft plan proposes breaking the area up into five different land uses to provide guidance to the area, including rezoning requests. Those five land use profiles include downtown neighborhood residential and mixed used preferred residential.
“Mixed use can lend itself to maybe retail on the ground floor and residential upstairs, or those types of varieties side-by-side,” Kellner said, adding the urban core has already been identified as having the highest density of commercial and government uses.
Spillman notes the plan could be utilized to change downtown parking. The borough has no current suggestions, and Spillman said the entire downtown tract has “an overabundance of parking” which is only utilized 25% of the time on a regular day.
Another goal would be increase pedestrian use and safety in the area.
About 60% of the downtown area is “either parking lots or roads and that can be developed.”
Spillman said he’s working with the Downtown Association to map lots that Spillman said could benefit from potential development. One tool could be tax incentives “to develop vacant or underutilized parcels.”
Demographics play a part
Shelly Wade with Agnew:Beck Consulting, which is helping with the downtown plan, said demographics play a significant part in the downtown plan based on the 2020 census data.
She said fewer than two in five households have access to a vehicle, compared to only 5% in the overall borough.
“Folks in the downtown core have less access to vehicles, so that’s one consideration when thinking about mixed use or high density and access to commercial areas,” Wade said.
Three-quarters of the residential population live alone, with 70% renting. At least 40% of downtown’s residents are 60 years or older.
Challenges
Councilmembers had some concerns, including June Rogers, who said she’s willing to work toward the downtown goals, but noted it might be difficult.
She recalled urban renewal efforts in the past that took out homes in order to achieve a similar goal. Many never manifested or were finished. She added she’s always heard complaints about parking and lack of access in the downtown, despite an obvious surplus.
“I just see a difficult time seeing where we grab hands to make this work,” Rogers said. Planning has gone in the right direction, but her concern, she said, are with people who live outside and only visit downtown a few times for events.
“We can’t develop a downtown on just a few events,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien asked how the plan might entice younger people to move downtown. Wade said the goal would include changing the perception that not a lot happens in the area by creating more activities and engagement, as well as housing that “young people can afford.”
Asked where the money will come to solve various issues, Wade called the topic “an ongoing discussion” that includes “engaging the private sector to do development.”
Councilmember Jim Clark noted “affordable housing” can be difficult to achieve “when you’ve got the military driving up prices.” He said an acquaintance opened an apartment building, rented out half his units below $1,000 and then bumped the rest up to over $1,000.
Clark added the state government can relax a few things and federal government can ease up on certain regulations, including interfering with oil permits.
“This city can boom but the state needs to relax a little and the feds need to stop all their crap,” Clark said. “That’s where you get the investments because people want to come in. We can spend a little money here and there on small things, but the big improvements come with people getting out of our way.”
The draft downtown plan will head back for more refinement before being released for public review and comment.
For more information, visit downtownfbx2040.com.