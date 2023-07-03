Kathie Stirling

Dr. Kathie Stirling, a medical dermatologist, is retiring after 36 years of practicing in Fairbanks. Her last patient was seen June 20.

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

After 36 years and some 29,000 patients, Fairbanks dermatologist Dr. Kathie Stirling closed up her small office in the Borealis Building and retired.

“It’s been a phenomenal career and I’ve loved every second of it, especially in Fairbanks,” Stirling said.

