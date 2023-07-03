After 36 years and some 29,000 patients, Fairbanks dermatologist Dr. Kathie Stirling closed up her small office in the Borealis Building and retired.
“It’s been a phenomenal career and I’ve loved every second of it, especially in Fairbanks,” Stirling said.
Stirling saw her last patients June 20.
“It’s been great to have worked in a town where people have been so nice,” Stirling said. “If I see one awful patient a month, then that’s a bad month.”
For more than three decades, patients have been seen in her small ground floor office with its iconic pink examination table.
“It’s been extraordinarily busy because I have 29,000 patients,” Stirling said. “Thankfully with dermatology, you don’t have night calls so it’s been OK.”
She noted she’s treated two generations of families in some cases.
“I’ve been treating people for so long that I’ve treated their kids, and those kids brought me their kids,” Stirling said. “The continuity of seeing families for many years in Fairbanks, watching them grow up and age, has been wonderful.”
“I know their lives, not just their skin.”
She noted her schedule can be busy, especially when she first started her practice.
“I saw 50 patients my first day,” Stirling said. “It’s day to day grinding things out, we saw patients all day.”
Stirling originally came to Fairbanks from the Lower 48 after a headhunter recruited her to fill a slot at the Fairbanks Clinic.
“I’m sure every dermatologist in the country got the same call, but I was the one who answered,” Stirling said.
When she came to interview for the position, Stirling said she knew she was home.
“I came up in February to do the interview, it was snowing and cold and dark,” Stirling said. “I hadn’t even left the airport terminal when I knew I had come home. It’s a weird feeling because I didn’t have much attachment before then because my dad moved every year and a half.”
She committed to one year with the clinic before hanging up her own shingle in private practice.
Coming from a family of doctors, Stirling said her path was laid out for her as a child.
“I had two parents who were doctors, so I didn’t know anything else,” Stirling said. “So I was steeped in medicine my entire life.”
She entered medical school in 1974 at the University of California San Francisco with a focus on internal medicine before she changed tracts.
“I’m really attached to my patients and I could not deal with them dying,” Stirling said. “A lot of patients die in internal medicine, whether because they are older or from disease. I just realized that I had to get out of medicine altogether or find another specialty.”
Stirling chose to return to school and study dermatology, a tightly competitive field that Stirling marched into. The year she applied to UCSF’s dermatology program, she said 700 people were competing for two slots.
Stirling focused on medical dermatology, as opposed to cosmetic or surgical — “where the money is” as she described.
“I went into medicine to help people, not to make money and I certainly haven’t gotten rich in the field,” Stirling said.
Most of her services ranged from treating acne and eczema to psoriasis and performing skin biopsies.
“I took care of everything from warts to melanoma,” Stirling said. Stirling said she tends to see more cases of dry skin issues than skin cancer as seen in the Lower 48.
With her retirement, Stirling said she’s recommending her patients to the Alaska Center for Dermatology in Anchorage.
Until her patients find a new dermatologist, she advised them to take care of their skin.
“Stay out of the sun as much as possible, or wear sunscreen,” Stirling said. “Avoid dry skin issues by taking cooler, shorter showers and use thick moisturizer, something you scoop out of a jar.”
Prior to her retirement, Fairbanks had two private dermatology practices in town, something Stirling called “one too few for Fairbanks.” She noted the borough’s population, about 100,000, calls for three dermatologist practices. The National Institutes of Health notes the average in the last decade has been around 3.4 dermatologists per 100,000 people.
“If someone were to open up a medical dermatology office in Fairbanks, they would have plenty of patients,” Stirling said.
She also advised anyone looking to set up shop in Fairbanks to consult with family or spouses to ensure the Interior works for them.
While Stirling has retired, she said she’s still remaining in the community, though she intends to travel.
“I will not be leaving Alaska except in a box,” Stirling said. “I bought a used travel trailer last year and the idea is to follow the road system everywhere it will take me.”