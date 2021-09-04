Tanana Chiefs Conference is donating funds to Doyon to help scholarships for students interested in health care.
TCC donated $100,000 to Doyon Foundation’s Health Scholarship Fund.
“We at TCC value and understand the importance of investing in our future generations,” TCC Chief and Chairman PJ Simon said in a news release. “We hope that this funding provides the chance for youth who want to pursue their career in the health field to do so.”
Doyon, Ltd. matched the award, dedicating $200,000 to the Foundation’s Health Scholarship Fund.
“We are honored to be able to contribute to students’ success,” said Aaron Schutt, Doyon president/CEO.
TCC and Doyon agree that supporting Alaska Native students in pursuing health care careers is a priority — especially as TCC’s Chief Anderson Isaac Health Center expands next year and due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Simmons said the need for health care workers will continue to increase.
“The funding will not only support shareholder students financially,” she said. “It will encourage students to continue their education.”
The additional funding allowed Doyon Foundation to award eight additional health scholarships to students for the fall 2021 semester. For more information on Doyon Foundation and its scholarship programs, including the new Health Scholarship Fund, see www.doyonfoundation.com, call 907 459-2048 or email foundation@doyon.com.