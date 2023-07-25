A Doyon, Limited subsidiary was fined a total of $117,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act with disregard to the installation of emission control devices on its vehicles, according to an EPA news release.
Doyon Associated, LLC, which specializes in arctic pipeline construction, was fined for installing 55 “defeat devices” and tampering with 28 heavy duty motor vehicles throughout 2019.
Defeat devices interfere or disable a vehicle’s emissions controls. According to the EPA, Doyon’s actions equated to “putting approximately 280 new vehicles on the road. “
“The manufacture, sale and installation of defeat devices is against the law,” said Ed Kowalski, EPA Region 10’s director of enforcement and compliance. “By installing devices that defeat the manufacturer-installed air emissions control systems, the company bypassed a system designed to protect the public’s health.”
According to the EPA, installing the devices can create large discharges of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter “which contribute to serious health problems and have harmful effects on sensitive ecosystems.”
The consent agreement between the EPA and Doyon noted that Doyon neither admitted or denied the specific “factual allegations” but agreed to pay the assessed fine.
According to the consent agreement, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, Doyon Associated “installed twenty-seven straight pipe exhausts on twenty-seven separate EPA-certified motor vehicles.”
The exhausts were identified by the seller as being for “race use only” and included the disclaimer that it was illegal “to remove a catalytic converter and diesel particulate filter.”
the original equipment was shown to demonstrate compliance with “applicable federal emission standards, including design configurations using elements of design.”
“Respondent (Doyon) knew or should have known that these parts or components were sold or offered for sale or installed to bypass, defeat, or render inoperative devices or elements of design that motor vehicle and motor vehicle engine manufacturers employ to meet emission standards in regulations,” the consent agreement noted.
The EPA noted its fining of Doyon comes as part of a nationwide investigation and crackdown on such devices and vehicle modifications. The EPA’s Office of Enforcement noted that the known sales of defeat devices on certain diesel trucks between 2009 and 2020 “resulted in more than 570,000 tons of excess NOx and 5,000 tons of excess particulate matter (PM) over the lifetime of the trucks.”
In Fiscal Year 2022, the EPA resolved 24 civil enforcement cases that doubled the number of violations addressed and tripled the civil penalties assessed on the situation over the previous fiscal year.
Doyon issued a statement on the EPA’s fine.
“Doyon acknowledged that employees made a mistake,” the corporation stated. “Doyon fully cooperated with the investigation and there are no further comments.”
