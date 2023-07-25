Doyon, Limited

news-Miner photo

The headquarters of Doyon, Limited, in Fairbanks.

 Julie Stricker

A Doyon, Limited subsidiary was fined a total of $117,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act with disregard to the installation of emission control devices on its vehicles, according to an EPA news release.

Doyon Associated, LLC, which specializes in arctic pipeline construction, was fined for installing 55 “defeat devices” and tampering with 28 heavy duty motor vehicles throughout 2019.

