Doyon

Alaska Communications president/CEO Bill Bishop, left, Doyon, Limited president/CEO Aaron Schutt, Alan Davidson, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Tanana Chiefs Conference vice president Sharon Hildebrand announce a $50.6 million grant to increase broadband access to rural Interior villages. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A digital divide between several Interior rural villages and Alaska’s urban areas may close in the near future, thanks to a federal $50.6 million grant to Doyon, Limited.

Leaders from Doyon, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Alaska Communications made the announcement Monday morning alongside Alan Davidson, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information.

