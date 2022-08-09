A digital divide between several Interior rural villages and Alaska’s urban areas may close in the near future, thanks to a federal $50.6 million grant to Doyon, Limited.
Leaders from Doyon, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Alaska Communications made the announcement Monday morning alongside Alan Davidson, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information.
Funding comes through the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Davidson said it is one of the first few major grants issued under the program.
“This is an exciting time for us to support the buildout of a major fiber optic backbone,” Davidson said. “This will be a game changer for the region and an opportunity others can go off and bring very high-speed, affordable internet service to hundreds of households.”
Davidson and others called it “once in a generation moment” for rural Alaska.
“This is our shot,” Davidson said. “Generations before us connected us to water and electricity and the highway system … this is the infrastructure our generation has to build to give everyone they need to have a broader economy.”
Doyon President/CEO Aaron Schutt called the announcement “our moment that will bring our communities into the modern digital area.”
Sharon Hildebrand, vice president of TCC’s board, said internet access in the villages is severely limited at best.
“We have been operating at a very low level compared to urban areas,” Hildebrand said. “The technology currently is not there or operating through microwave shots [radio link], and it’s not always ensured they will receive internet.”
Affordability is another issue, she said.
Hildebrand added the villages will have increased economic benefits.
“Most importantly, this will provide employment opportunities to those rural communities that have suffered from a lack of access,” Hildebrand said. “We are seeing a lot of out migration from our rural communities, and this will ensure work in the villages and provide more employment.”
“Because it’s so expensive, many [of the village residents] are having to sit outside the clinic or school just to check their email or take advantage of something we have in our everyday communities,” Hildebrand said.
Schutt said Doyon will partner with Alaska Communications to lay the backbone infrastructure. He said efforts could take two seasons, on top of planning and environmental reviews.
Schutt said the first phase of the project will involve laying a terrestrial broadband cable from Fairbanks to the Yukon River bridge, and then from the Yukon area it will go upriver to Fort Yukon and downriver to Tanana. Served villages will include Beaver, Stevens Village, Rampart.
“That includes both middle mile and last mile fiber, so that means every home, business, school will be connected,” Schutt said. “It will also serve as the backbone to hopefully continue that project downriver in our region.”
The project is part of the Alaska FiberOptic Project, a larger collaboration between Calista Corporation, Doyon, Limited, Gana-A ‘Yoo Limited and Alaska Communications to connect up to 20 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers with fiber-optic cable. This segment is the first of three segments to get funding.
He added the goal is to have pricing at an urban Alaska standard.
The current schedule hasn’t been determined yet, given the recent announcement, but the backbone will provide an opportunity for other service providers to hook into it.
Schutt added the project isn’t about the next few years, but rather about long-term planning in the region for the next two decades.
According to a joint Doyon/Alaska Communications news release, Alaska Communications will begin the permit and construction process as quickly as possible. It will also offer a monthly $75 discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands through the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The announcement comes with the support of Alaska’s U.S. senators. In a news release about the project, both Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski commended the overall investment to rural broadband access for villages.
“Rural Alaska is no less deserving of connectivity,” Murkowski said in the release. “I commend the partnership and coordination of the successful applicants in securing this grant, which will be transformational.”
Sullivan said awarding the grant will be an economic and community game changer.
“Access to high-speed, reliable internet can be life-changing for a community, enhancing the delivery of health care and education, and opening doors for small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Sullivan said. “Many of our rural, Alaska Native communities for too long have found themselves without the broadband connectivity that most Americans take for granted.”
In addition to Doyon’s grant, a second grant for Alaska Native groups was the Ahtna Intertribal Resource Commission for $717,000 to “assist eight Tribal governments of the Ahtna region in developing programs and resources to address Covid-19 pandemic-related concerns and build capacity to use broadband services.”
Sullivan and Murkowski and Gov. Mike Dunleavy are meeting in Anchorage today for a broadband summit aimed at increased resources for Alaska’s connectivity.
Overall, the state is expected to receive a minimum of $100 million from the Infrastructure Act for broadband internet projects.