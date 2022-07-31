Doyon, Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday. The festivities included a Tanana River-style potlatch with dancing, drumming and food.
The event kicked off with speeches from Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt and Christopher Simon, chair of the Doyon board of directors.
Both Schutt and Simon emphasized that the goal of the event is to celebrate the achievements of Doyon and to honor its early and current leaders.
“We made it work. We made the great experiment of ANCSA work for us,” Simon said. He added that Doyon still retains the land it received in 1972. Maintaining traditional land, Simon said, “is by far the most important thing in the leaders’ mind then and it is today.”
Doyon’s success is largely due to the corporation’s leadership. A core aspect of the Saturday potlatch was recognizing the organization’s leaders, including current board members.
As Simon put it, “The folks who sacrificed most of their time and energy into getting Doyon started.”
Simon also made a point to honor the “unsung heroes” who worked behind the scenes to fundraise, cook and select lands. “We must never forget them, they are the ones who made it happen,” Simon said.
The decision to hold a potlatch to celebrate 50 years was a few years in the making, according to Schutt. He explained Doyon, because it is a corporation, does not typically hold potlatches. But, when they were brainstorming how to honor the half-century milestone, the board decided that “the only appropriate thing to do is to hold a potlatch.”
Doyon leadership consulted with elders, particularly those from Tanana River tribes, to plan and organize the potlatch, with the goal being to meld traditional practices with a modern for-profit corporation. Since it was held on Tanana River lands, the potlatch was held in the Tanana River style to honor the area’s original residents.
Along with food, including salmon and pilot bread, potlatch featured performances from dance groups from Tanana, Minto, Northway, Tanacross and Fairbanks.
Doyon was officially incorporated on June 26, 1972. Doyon is a for-profit Alaska Native Corporation based in Fairbanks. The organization was formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to “promote the economic and social well-being” of both current and future shareholders.
