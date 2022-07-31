Doyon, Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday. The festivities included a Tanana River-style potlatch with dancing, drumming and food.

The event kicked off with speeches from Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt and Christopher Simon, chair of the Doyon board of directors.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you