Local artists plan to don their gloves and overalls this weekend to start painting street murals as part of a grant-funded initiative overseen by the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning.
The project sites include Fifth Avenue between Cushman and Barnette streets and Lacey Street from 10th to 12th avenues. The artists were selected after submitting concepts for approval by a committee and the city of Fairbanks. Before the paint hits the asphalt, FAST Planning wants the public to weigh in on how they use the streets, according to executive director Jackson Fox. FAST Planning launched an short online multiple choice survey running through June 4.
“We want an idea of how frequently people use the streets and what their destinations are, whether in a car or as a pedestrian,” Fox said. “Both streets are a priority for the city to get reconstructed.”
Both Lacey Street and Fifth Avenue are considered low-traffic areas. About 600 cars go down Lacey a day, and 700 cars use Fifth Avenue. That’s low compared to Cushman Street, Fox said, which sees between 8,000 and 10,000 vehicles daily.
“In theory, you could stand in the middle of Lacey Street and not see a car for a while,” Fox said.
About $25,000 in grant funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Rasmuson Foundation will pay for the materials and artists’ time.
Artist Harrison Carpenter was selected to do the north side of the Fifth Avenue block, while Lauren Hatty will paint the south side.
Artist Somer Hamh’s design will decorate Lacey Street between 10th and 11th avenues, while a group of artists was selected to paint the block between 11th and 12th. The group includes Bev Byington, Barbara Carlin and Heather Lambert.
Final concepts were selected after FAST Planning conducted a public online survey.
As a result of the painting, the one-direction, two-lane Fifth Avenue will be reduce to a one-lane street.
“This would free up a lane and give people an idea of what it could look like,” Fox said. “You could possibly put in benches or bicycle racks.”
The concept applies to Lacey as well, allowing people to conceive what it might look like in the future.
“There has been discussion about turning parts of Lacey into a linear park on the south end, further from downtown,” Fox said. He acknowledges the idea has been a controversial topic, but it would keep the conversation going.
After the paint dries, he said, FAST Planning intends to conduct a “post-painting” survey to solicit more feedback.
For more information or take the survey, visit https://fbxparticipaints.com/pisurvey. For more information on the street art, visit FBXparticipaints.com.