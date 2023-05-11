Citizens’ comments became heated at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting as council members and city staff provided updates on efforts to reduce incidents and camping in Golden Heart Plaza.
A visibly upset Michael Hobson told the council he had discovered three dirty needles while taking his 1-year-old son for a walk near their home in downtown Fairbanks last week.
“We were at home as a family and had to deal with three dirty needles on the ground,” Hobson said. He said he attempted to call the police department and the mayor’s office with no luck, followed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s office, who told Hobson the borough lacks police powers.
Hobson said he finally managed to reach the city clerk’s office.
“People like me are paying $28,000 a year in property taxes, do you think any part of that story is OK?” Hobson said. “I didn’t know how else to address this because I went through the steps.”
Hobson attempted to engage council members in questions and debate, but the council’s format bars council members from responding during citizens comments except to ask clarifying questions.
“This is our community, I’m not looking to yell at you or hold anyone legally responsible,” Hobson said. “I’ve literally watched Fairbanks fall apart in front of my eyes and it’s heartbreaking. We are at a crossroads here, we need to fix this.”
During his mayoral report, Pruhs said his office was spread thin Monday, with several staff members either out or conducting interviews. He noted he also responded personally to several messages since Friday, including public incidents around town.
“We don’t have an issue with a want and desire, we have an issue with being able to send people,” Pruhs said. “Next Tuesday, there will be an executive session and you [the council] will start seeing a plan from that.”
Pruhs said while Hobson’s remarks weren’t nominally polite, “he had every right to direct them at me.”
“We might be running thin, but we are doing the best we can with what we have,” Pruhs said.
In previous updates, Chief of Staff Michael Sanders noted the city will start ramping up summer police patrols in downtown Fairbanks and around Golden Heart Plaza to discourage people from loitering. In addition, the city will start posting “no camping” signs that will expedite the Fairbanks Police Department’s ability to move encampments along.
Sanders had said that posted notifications can allow police to clear the area within a few hours. Without such postings, it would take anywhere from five to 10 days.
Brynn Butler, the city’s housing and homeless coordinator, told the council that she has resources in the area to address concerns.
“We are down there and doing things and trying to clean up the place,” Butler said. “People are normally a lot more receptive when we come down there respectfully.”
Butler also encouraged calling her office in the event of clearing out things such as dirty needles.
“I have no problem doing that, I’ve done it around my neighborhood,” Butler said. She added organizations like Interior AIDS Association provide needle disposal canisters.
During council remarks, Councilmember Lonny Marney said he could understand Hobson’s frustration.
“I feel for him. Any situation like that that involves a young child can be a difficult one,” Marney said.
Councilmember June Rogers said residents need to remind themselves that the issue requires a community approach.
“We must all be caring of each other and understand each other,” Rogers said. “Everything that is being described is complex at best. That’s not reassuring for someone who encounters the difficulties being stated; however, we do have a lot of wonderful people who are acting on the issues within our community.”
She added that she finds it difficult “that we are at each other’s throats so much more often than is necessary.”
“We have a lot of work to do on how we work together,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, a downtown business owner, acknowledged the dangers associated with needles or similar items found on streets and to recently replace a window. Other businesses have had similar situations.
However, he added he generally feels safe downtown.
“It’s generally why I stay there and fight for change,” Cleworth said. “Some of those changes that are necessary would be difficult to do politically and people have to have courage to stand up and make those decisions.”