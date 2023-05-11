Golden Heart Plaza

Visitors take in Golden Heart Plaza in downtown Fairbanks.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Citizens’ comments became heated at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting as council members and city staff provided updates on efforts to reduce incidents and camping in Golden Heart Plaza.

A visibly upset Michael Hobson told the council he had discovered three dirty needles while taking his 1-year-old son for a walk near their home in downtown Fairbanks last week.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.