The Lavery Transportation Center — downtown Fairbanks’ parking garage — will be put on the market following a tie-breaking city council vote Monday night.
The vote, 4-3, with Mayor Jim Matherly breaking a split vote, cemented a debate that the garage should be placed on the market even if there were no buyers. Matherly and Councilmember Aaron Gibson, the ordinance sponsor, said the ordinance requires that the structure remain a parking garage once it’s sold.
Gibson, along with councilmembers Jim Clark and Lonny Marney, supported listing the garage. Councilmemers June Rogers, Jerry Cleworth and Valerie Therrien opposed.
The five-story, 360 parking-spot garage was constructed in 2002 with a combination of federal and state grants. The city needs to sell it for at least $2 million to refund the federal government, or keep it as a parking garage.
Over 20 years, it has cost more to operate than it brought in revenue, according to financial reports. With depreciation, it’s cost the city $5.4 million over two decades; omitting depreciation, it’s still lost the city $1.8 million as expenses exceed revenues.
Business concerns
David van den Berg, executive director of Downtown Association of Fairbanks, asked the council to reconsider.
“This is a critical piece of access for the businesses downtown,” van den Berg said. He said a quick poll of the association’s membership asked what the city’s overall plan would be for downtown parking.
“We think this ordinance is premature,” van den Berg said.
The city could market the center better, he said, or present it as an opportunity to secure a new contractor to run it. Selling it, he said, would cause ripple effects.
“Parking is a system and if you dislodge one part, then something is going to happen to the on-street parking that you ought to think through,” van den Berg said.
Cristina Ackerman, who runs a small business on Second Avenue, said parking remains a major issue.
“There just isn’t enough parking in which I could park a vehicle in and leave it there for the entire winter day,” Ackerman said. “The people I serve also need parking and sometimes it can be a bear to find on-street parking so they will use the parking garage.”
Garage has potential
Jeff Jacobson, the city’s public works director, in his capacity as president of the Fairbanks Parking Authority’s board, said the garage has actually done well over the last several years.
“Over time the parking authority has found more ways to generate revenue and lower expenses,” Jacobson said. A new kiosk center will be installed later this year to make it easier to enter, leave and pay.
He acknowledged that efforts to market it have been lacking, but the parking authority will be implementing new measures. Jacobson asked on behalf of the parking authority to delay listing the garage for sale to conduct an in-depth study.
Jacobson added that with the planned demolition of the long-empty Polaris Building, he can envision a brighter future for the parking garage.
“You will have a prime piece of real estate once that building comes down and having a parking garage across the street will be attractive to a developer,” Jacobson said. “I could envision sky bridges connecting both buildings and utilizing it as a central business hub.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, a volunteer parking authority board member, agreed with Jacobson.
“It does have the potential to earn more money but it does have to be marketed,” Cleworth said. “The reality is I don’t know anyone who would make an offer on it because I don’t see how you would make money in the long run once it becomes a taxable entity.”
Councilmember Valerie Therrien said she would like a complete study on the building’s worth and sale parameters before entertaining a vote to sell it.
‘See what it’s worth’
Matherly expressed his own opinion about the city selling the garage.
“I don’t think the government should own a retail place like this,” Matherly said. “We subsidize this thing and it costs the city a lot of money doing that … we don’t have the people to run or market it all the time.”
Matherly acknowledged its sale was slim for 2022, but said it was worth exploring.
“I think someone could do much better owning it and running it,” Matherly said.
Gibson, like Matherly, wants to see who might be interested in buying the garage.
Gibson added that $1.8 million lost over 20 years in maintaining the building could have had more benefit in the city’s permanent fund.
“I think this is a great opportunity to see if anyone in the community wants to come out and buy it,” Gibson said. “We can still invest in making it better because it will attract a potential buyer.”
Councilman Jim Clark added the structure’s function won’t change.
“This is a parking garage and will remain a parking garage, the only difference is whether we want to be in charge or a private entity to take over,” Clark said.