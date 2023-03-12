New details have emerged in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in an east Fairbanks home last summer.
Kapri Willis, 20, and Joshua Marquez Bell, 20, were charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder. Bell was charged with an additional count of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in this case.
The shootings they are implicated in happened just before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 7, 2022, on Brooks Court in the Birchwood Homes subdivision. Ricardo Duperior, 28, and Rachel Wright, 18, were both shot and died from their injuries.
Witnesses told Fairbanks detectives that a group of friends, including Willis, Bell, Duperior, Wright, Willis’ two brothers, and other people were hanging out at the home the night of Aug. 6 and early morning on Aug. 7. Duperior and Wright lived at the home with three other people.
When initially questioned by Fairbanks police, Willis said he had been at the home but left around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
According to court records, Bell was arrested at a cabin in Ester on Oct. 20, 2022 on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 23, 2019, incident. In a search of his home, U.S. Marshals found two handguns, an AR-15 magazine, several phones, and fentanyl pills at the cabin, according to the complaint.
When questioned about the murder of Duperior and Wright in October, Bell said that he had been at the home that night but smoked and left. He denied shooting Duperior and Wright, and told police that shooting someone in the back would be “disgraceful.”
Bell told a person on Feb. 3 at Fairbanks Correctional Center that he killed Duperior because Duperior owed him money and had talked negatively about a friend of Bell’s who had overdosed the previous year, according to the criminal complaint. Bell allegedly said Willis also wanted Duperior to die so that Willis could move into Duperior’s home. Bell told the person that Wright did not have to die but he thought she would have “snitched” on him.
According to the complaint, Bell told the person at FCC that he confronted Duperior on the night of Aug. 6 at the Brooks Court home and told him to give him the chain he was wearing. Duperior refused and Bell said he was going to shoot him in the face. Bell then went to his mother’s apartment and left his phone there in case it was tracked. Cell phone records showed that Bell’s phone was off between 1:45 a.m. and 3:14 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Bell and Willis later returned to the home and Bell immediately shot Duperior in the back of the head as he walked toward the living room. Wright was sleeping in a bed in the garage at the time. Bell said Willis shot Wright in the leg and body and Bell shot her in the back of her head.
After the shooting, Willis and his two brothers ran out the front door while Bell ran out the back door, according to the complaint.
Bell said he took the murder weapons apart and dropped them in an porta-potty at Tanana Lakes because he thought the acid in the outhouse would break down the guns, according to the complaint. Detectives found two handguns in an outhouse at Tanana Lakes on Feb. 9. Both weapons had been reported stolen in the past.
On Feb. 27, Bell called a detective who was portraying himself as a hitman. Bell said that he wanted the hitman to kill Willis and to make it look like a suicide. Bell said he wanted the suicide note to say, “Joshua Bell had nothing to do with the murders at all.”
Bell agreed to pay the hitman $5,000 before the murder and $5,000 after the murder.
Bell is being held on a cash performance bond of $10 million. Willis is being held on a cash performance bond of $5 million.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com