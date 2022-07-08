Dozens of people wandered in and out of the Hotel North Pole’s conference room Thursday, peppering Alaska Department of Transportation staff with questions about a planned overpass project starting in 2024.
The informal open house included written comment sheets and the final design concept for the project.
The three-way intersection sits at MP 351 near 12 Mile Village in North Pole. DOT wants to build an overpass for that stretch of the Richardson where it meets the Old Richardson Highway.
Data collected by the Department of Transportation from 2008 to 2012 highlights collisions are 2.5 times higher than the state average compared to similar “at-grade” three-way intersections.
“The intersection at 12 Mile Village requires a sharp right turn to exit,” said Kaitlin Williams, DOT Northern Region’s spokesperson. “Because of this, traffic flow in this high-volume, high-speed corridor between Fairbanks and North Pole is disrupted.”
Williams said drivers who travel southbound from the 12 Mile Village exit have to “turn left across several lanes of the Richardson Highway,” increasing the risk of a collision.
An overpass would solve the safety issue because it provides drivers with an offramp in place of the existing right hand turn.
The project will remove access from Keeney Road, located south of the Richardson Highway. A connector road will be built from Keeney Road to the Old Richardson, west of Keeney. Another connector road will run under the bridge and connect back to the Richardson on the north side.
“Exiting southbound traffic will be guided under the overpass, where it will then be able to merge without turning left across several lanes,” Williams said.
The interchange project will cost around $20 million, with 90% of it paid with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program dollars. The state will cover the remaining 10% tab.
The Highway Safety Improvement Program, funded through the Federal Highway Administration, is dedicated to funding projects such as the overpass project.
Preparatory work is expected to start in 2023 and construction is expected to begin in 2024. It could last two seasons, according to DOT. The final designs have been selected, and there is a request for proposals to get the ball rolling on right-of-way acquisition appraisals on three properties.
Cora Williams, a 40-year resident, said the project may take some getting used to, “but we’ll adapt.”
“You have to realize that when an area grows, there’s going to be an increase in traffic,” Williams said. “And traffic can be horrendous at that intersection.”
Williams said when she commuted to and from Fairbanks, the wait at the intersection could be lengthy, depending on the time of day.
She noted there were similar concerns at the East 5th Avenue and Richardson Highway intersection in North Pole in the early 2000s before an overpass was constructed.
“It took some time getting used to, but there have been fewer accidents since it was built,” Williams said.
She added she would like to see’”the folks at DOT&PF work with local businesses in the area to minimize the impact during construction.”
North Pole Mayor Michael Welch said the project will end up a good design to remove traffic pressure further down the Richardson corridor toward Salcha.
“Removing the Keeney Road access and adding the Keeney connector makes sense,” Welch said. “I think it’s a good time frame they will do the project in and will aid in the vision of this corridor.”
Dave Fischer, the project’s engineering manager, said the next major step will include traffic flow during the construction process.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this project,” Fischer said. “We’re likely going to build the ramps and connector roads first, which will serve as a bypass to keep traffic moving while we build the main overpass.”
The connector roads will also be constructed ahead of the main project.
The project has been on the books since 2017; DOT published an initial justification report in November 2017, highlighting the number of collisions.
DOT is still collecting written comments through Aug. 7, which can be emailed to david.fischer@alaska.gov. Information on the project can be found online at https://dot.alaska.gov/nreg/rich351.