The Alaska Department of Transportation anticipates starting the construction of passing lanes on the Richardson Highway in May or June 2023. Before then, DOT’s Northern Region staff aim to keep Alaskans informed about the project, starting with a virtual Zoom meeting Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
The project’s scope includes constructing up to 16 passing lanes in eight general areas between Delta Junction and North Pole. Passing lanes would range in length from just under a mile to two miles in length and spaced spaced about six to eight miles apart.
Erosion control along an unnamed slough on the Tanana River at Mile 283.6 and 282.5 construction of barriers at unstable hillsides to prevent rockslides are also included in the scope work. Certain areas will also see drainage improvements, relocated utility lines, and reconstruction of some driveways and approaches.
The project’s planned start date in 2023 comes at least a full year ahead of Kinross Alaska’s planned mining operations at the Manh Choh gold mine, which will involve hauling the ore 247 miles from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox north of Fairbanks using public highways.
Kinross’s ore haul plan currently projects 24-hour trucking of ore with custom-built semi-trucks pulling two covered side-dump trailers for up to five years. The tractor trailers are estimated to be 95 to 120 feet in length.
DOT Northern Region officials have noted the project has been in planning stages years before Kinross Gold’s Manh Choh mining plans.
Project manager Carl Heim said the project began in 2015, with public meetings soliciting feedback in 2016.
Heim said the project was shelved in 2018 “due to the lack of funding needed.” Estimates at the time went as high as $65 million.
Thursday’s virtual meeting can be attended on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/7869648373 or by calling in 253-215-8782 and entering the meeting ID: 786 964 8373.
The estimate for the upcoming project will be $40 million at least and would take two full seasons to complete, depending on the scope.
“We just accelerated it to get ahead of Kinross’s hauling because we want to get the benefit of safety for the general public,” Heim said. “DOT’s number one priority will always be the safety of the general traveling public.”
Survey work is expected to start this summer, and staged construction is expected. Field work will determine which areas will be first “dependent on many factors including utility relocations and permitting.”