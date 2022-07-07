The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will host an open house tonight on a proposed highway interchange for the Richardson Highway Mile 351 three-way intersection near 12 Mile Village in North Pole.
The open house will be held at Hotel North Pole, 449 N. Santa Claus Lane from 4-7 p.m. DOT staff will provide updates and answer questions in regards to the proposed project.
According to DOT, the proposed interchange would “replace the existing at grade intersection with an interchange to reduce turning-related crashes.” The interchange design could include an overpass or elevated ramp.
The project has been on DOT’s planning books since 2017. The state, along with the Alaska Division of the Federal Highway Administration, have conducted an environmental analysis and preliminary design.
According to the data collected by DOT, the three-way intersection “a crash rate 2.5 times higher than the statewide average for intersections of this type.”
The original data used in a July 2018 justification report included 24 multi-vehicle collisions from 2008 to 2012, including one fatal crash.
Final designs are being completed, and the state opened bids for right-of-way acquisition appraisals on July 1 for any impacted private property near the proposed project.
DOT anticipates construction to begin as early as summer 2023.
For more information on the project, visit dot.alaska.gov/nreg/rich351.