Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange

A diagram of the Steese/Johansen Expressway Interchange project

 DOT

A massive $81 million overhaul of the Steese/Johansen interchange will be slated to start in 2025, with a full construction ramp-up starting the following year, according to Alaska Department of Transportation Project Manager Jennifer Wright.

Wright provided an update to the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee Wednesday, highlighting that the project is currently in a right-of-way and easement acquisition phase.

