The Alaska Department of Transportation has a new roundabout slated for construction in mid-2025 for the Chena Pump and Chena Small Tracts intersection.
A traffic count during peak hours in 2019 found the Chena Small Tracts area warrants a traffic signal, a change from a decade before, traffic engineer Pam Golden said during a recent FAST Planning policy board meeting this week. Golden called it an “eye-opener for DOT,” sparking a discussion of what to do next.
Chena Pump Road intersects with Old Chena Ridge Road and Chena Small Tracts Road at the site of the proposed intersection. Chena Pump Road is a through road, with stop signs for traffic leaving either intersecting road. Some of the issues regarding the Chena Pump/Small Tracts intersection include an odd transition from a multi-lane segment to two lanes south of the Chena Small Tracts/Old Chena Ridge intersection.
Golden said the Chena Pump House location was data-driven, like all highway improvement projects.
“A more recent study has revealed a few pretty serious crashes out there,” Golden said.
A roundabout was selected over traffic signals because Alaska is a “roundabout-first state.” Golden added that highway safety improvement projects score better when it comes to funding.
“Roundabouts are hands down the safest operating intersection out there,” Golden said.
She added that overall statistics include a 90% reduction in fatalities, a 76% reduction in serious injuries and 35% reduction in overall collisions when using roundabouts.
Outreach conducted
Golden said roundabouts can be controversial so DOT launched a survey for feedback. As a data-driven project, however, public outreaches aren’t normally a standard process.
According to a May 2021 survey of 397 people conducted by DOT, 58% agreed a traffic circle in the area would improve congestion and safety, compared to 33% who weren’t sold on it. Overall, 68% of respondents said they passed through the area at least once a day.
Asked how they felt about roundabouts in general, 42% said they were great if installed in the right location, 27% viewed them as great, 19% did not like them and 13% were neutral.
DOT pre-construction engineer Sarah Schacher concurred, saying community outreach was a lesson DOT learned from the Chena Hot Springs roundabout project of 2020. She said the takeaway was that the public was not offered option for feedback.
“There’s no public process to go about identifying those projects subject to public comment,” Schacher said.
DOT focused on residents who lived in the impacted area and mailed out 865 invites. Daily traffic, she said, is about 10,000 average drivers.
“Part of the challenge with the location is that the transfer site is located there, so everyone who lives on the ridge uses it,” Golden said.
Supportive comments from the 2021 survey noted that issues for the Chena Pump intersection include fast drivers and overall poor traffic design. Those against it said a traffic signal makes better sense or that icy or snowy conditions make roundabouts a hazard during the winter.
“We do have a consensus from a majority that there is an issue at this location, so that is a great place to start from,” Schacher said.
Construction is scheduled to start in 2025, with field work starting this summer, Schacher said. Public outreach on the project will continue as it proceeds. Funding wouldn’t come from FAST Planning’s 2025 allocated budget.