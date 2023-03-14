Aurora Drive

Nathan P. Belz, Ph.D. Assistant Director for Center for Safety Equity in Transportation.

An ATV pulls to a stop at Central Avenue and Aurora Drive in Fairbanks.

 Nathan P. Belz, Ph.D. Assistant Director for Center for Safety Equity in Transportation.

The Alaska Department of Transportation plans a bridge demolition and replacement project in Fairbanks’ Aurora subdivision.

“The demolition will mean road closures and detours,” said John Perreault, DOT Northern Region spokesperson.