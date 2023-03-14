The Alaska Department of Transportation plans a bridge demolition and replacement project in Fairbanks’ Aurora subdivision.
“The demolition will mean road closures and detours,” said John Perreault, DOT Northern Region spokesperson.
HC Contractors will demolish and replace the Noyes Slough Bridge, effectively closing off Aurora Drive to through traffic. Residents should expect intermittent closures of the slough itself during the demolition and follow-up water/over-water work.
Additional work includes replacing roadside hardware, water and sewer, drainage and American Disabilities Act-compliant improvements.
DOT will hold an open house at Randy Smith Middle School on Wednesday, March 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to answer any questions about the scope of work and traffic impacts.
Utility improvements include replacing the water and sewer lines under Aurora Drive between Bridgewater and Cottonwood streets with adjacent street tie-ins.
DOT estimates the project to be completed by the end of October.