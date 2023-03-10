The Alaska Department of Transportation scaled back the scope of its Nenana-Totchaket Road, changes that will be discussed at an upcoming March 21 work session at the Nenana Public Library.
Residents and road users will provide input and discuss changes proposed for the second phase of the Nenana-Totchaket Road project as a result of community input.
DOT Northern Region spokesperson John Perreault said Thursday that DOT decided to reduce the project’s scope of work.
The original scope called for eventually extending the road all the way to the Kantishna River.
“It has been revised after significant community input,” Perreault said. “There was a lot of community opposition to the extension and we heard that loud and clear.”
Now, Perrault said, the state will only extend the road nearly five miles to the edge of the 140,000 acre Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project.
A third stage, developing subdivision roads for access to project land plots, will occur over the 2023-2024 winter season.
The Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project, itself a controversial project, has long been identified by the state as a potential farming area in Interior Alaska. However, it was deemed a low priority due to the lack of access to the west side of the Nenana River.
The completion of the Nenana Bridge in 2020 spurred the project toward development. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and its agriculture division launched a land sale process last year, ending with the sale of two dozen lots totaling just over 2,000 acres. The overall first phase calls for sale and development of 35,000 acres over several years.
Brice, Limited, DOT’s contractor, is nearly finished with resurfacing and repairing the existing 12-mile section of the road.
The second phase will start later this spring, including new drainage culverts at Five Mile Slough and road extension itself.
Perrault said a third component — improvement of three smaller bridges — will be complete by fall 2024. The bridges are still under design and awaiting permits.
“The purpose of the road extension was to support access to the edge of the agriculture project,” Perrault said.
DOT originally proposed extending the road to Kantishna in order to improve and open access to natural resource development, hunting and recreational opportunities.
The project drew criticism from residents and tribal members, including that it will jeopardize traditional hunting and fishing activities, impact caribou migration patterns and encourage more out-of-area hunters to visit.
The agriculture project itself has been a hotly debated target. Gov. Mike Dunleavy backs the project, noting it provides a long-term solution to Alaska’s food security problems. Environmental and tribal groups argue the state should slow down and conduct more studies, while others claim the project will attract industrial farming seen in Lower 48 states.
“DOT continues to be committed to working with local community stakeholders, and we will continue to have open houses,” Perrault said.
The March 21 workshop will start at 6 p.m. at the Nenana Library, 106 East 2nd Street, Nenana. For more information on the Nenana-Totchaket Road project, visit dot.alaska.gov/nreg/nenana-totchaket.
