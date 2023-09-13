GARS

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Love it or hate it, the GARS intersection is making a difference in your life.

The redesign of the intersection at Gaffney Road, Airport Road, Richardson Highway and Steese Expressway intersection — known as the GARS intersection — has reduced commute and wait times since its reopening one month ago. That’s according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, which redesigned the intersection for $15 million to increase safety and reduce traffic delays, according John Perreault, the department’s spokesperson.

