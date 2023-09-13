Love it or hate it, the GARS intersection is making a difference in your life.
The redesign of the intersection at Gaffney Road, Airport Road, Richardson Highway and Steese Expressway intersection — known as the GARS intersection — has reduced commute and wait times since its reopening one month ago. That’s according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, which redesigned the intersection for $15 million to increase safety and reduce traffic delays, according John Perreault, the department’s spokesperson.
The GARS intersection had the second highest accident rate in the Interior, with many accidents occurring during left-hand turns into oncoming traffic. The redesign moved left turns before or after the main intersection, instead of at the main core intersection.
Approximately 43,200 vehicles go through the intersection every day, according to DOT, and drivers had to wait two to three stoplight cycles to go through the intersection, Perreault said.
The intersection redesign allows for shorter cycles and for more traffic to go through the intersection each cycle. The redesign should reduce wait times by approximately five minutes, and DOT has already seen a reduction in overall delays in the afternoon commute, Perreault said.
The redesign changed the intersection into what’s called a displaced left turn intersection, also known as a continuous flow intersection, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA). Several displaced left turn intersections have been installed across the United States in Utah, Louisiana, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado and North Carolina. The FHA reported that the reduction of traffic signal phases and conflict points results in improved traffic operations and safety procedures.
“Most people seem to be getting through it just fine, and we’re really pleased people are experiencing lower rate times,” Perreault said.
Perreault said that he’s aware of two accidents that have happened at the intersection since its reopened. He said the accidents have been a result of drivers turning left from Airport Road onto the Steese Highway and not following signals and lights. He said he’s also heard anecdotal stories of drivers intentionally going through the intersection the old way.
“We hope that unsafe behavior stops before winter comes,” he said.
The Fairbanks Police Department reported that it responded to three motor vehicle collision at the intersection in the past month. Two collisions did not involve injuries, with one collision involving injuries.
While some residents have reported that they find the intersection easy to navigate with shorter wait times, others have reported that they have found the redesign confusing.
“We will continue to listen to the public on what’s working and not working and making adjustments to signals and signage necessary to make sure so we are paying attention to how people are using it and if there are adjustments we are watching and prepared to make minor adjustments,” Perreault said. Perreault said that it may take several months before the DOT can provide an initial baseline analysis on the intersection’s success.
