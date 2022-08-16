A corridor analysis of the Richardson Highway from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox went out to bid Saturday, according to a notice from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Alaska DOT is looking for a professional planning service to develop the corridor analysis, which it has labeled an action plan for parts of the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways. The cost is estimated between $250,000 and $500,000.
DOT initially launched the corridor analysis plan in response to community concerns about Kinross Alaska’s plan to truck ore from its Manh Choh gold mine project starting in late 2024.
The bid documents do not mention the ore haul plan. Instead, the corridor action plan would take a longer view of the Richardson Highway, based on feedback from a technical advisory committee in May.
According to the request for proposal (RFP) documents, the corridor action plan’s scope of work includes development of a “20-year multi modal transportation focused plan that will address existing policies, laws and regulations safety concerns.”
Components will include traffic and freight movement, legal load limits, traffic volume congestion and capacity, economic and environmental impacts (air quality), improved infrastructure needed to address safety concerns, and traffic movement and alternative routes.
The technical advisory committee (or TAC) will continue to play a part in the plan’s corridor, according to the bid documents.
The committee is made up of local, state and federal stakeholders, with a third-party consultant hired to facilitate the meetings and develop the initial RFP process.
“The hired contractor for this plan will work with the facilitation and planning contractor to coordinate TAC meetings throughout the duration of the plan,” the documents state. “The Plan contractor will be responsible for broader public involvement and stakeholder engagement efforts.”
Kinross Alaska plans to use the corridor for ore transportation for four to five years, starting in 2024. The company’s plan involves two and four trucks per hour in each direction, or 48 to 96 round trips per day. The trucks used would be custom-designed tractors pulling two covered side-dump trailers totaling about 96 feet in length.
Kinross hasn’t yet released specific plans for its transportation plan, but a July 27 Kinross Gold quarterly update noted it plans to invest around $182 million in capital development, including $30 million in a “highway transport fleet.”
The submission deadline for the RFP deadline closes Sept. 6, and the contract is expected to run from September through December 2023.
Editorial note: This changes the headline to correct which agency issued the RFP, which is the Alaska Department of Transportation.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.