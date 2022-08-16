The Manh Choh project

Contango Ore

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.

A corridor analysis of the Richardson Highway from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox went out to bid Saturday, according to a notice from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Alaska DOT is looking for a professional planning service to develop the corridor analysis, which it has labeled an action plan for parts of the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways. The cost is estimated between $250,000 and $500,000.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

