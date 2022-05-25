Interior Alaska residents received a rundown on a planned 2023 Alaska Department of Transportation Richardson Highway passing lane project designed to improve traffic flow and safety during a virtual meeting Thursday.
Stephanie Mormilo, an HDL Engineering project manager working on the project, said the scope of work involves constructing 11 passing lanes in seven general areas between Delta Junction and North Pole, down from an original 16 passing lanes.
Passing lanes would range in length from one to two miles in length and be spaced about six to eight miles apart. The project will also involve erosion control and drainage improvements along the highway.
The DOT initiated an environmental document in 2015 that identified 16 possible locations. The state shelved the project in 2018 due to lack of funding.
“It came back online in the fall of 2021 and now we are in the heart of design,” Mormilo said. “We’re determining which passing lanes we’re going to move forward with.”
DOT removed five locations due to right-of-way or property impacts or because of construction challenges, such as massive utility relocations or potential blasting of slopes.
Passing lane locations
Four of the seven general areas will include southbound and northbound passing lanes near each other. From Delta Junction, the first northbound passing lane would run from Mile post 270.2 to Milepost 271.3.
The next passing lane cluster includes the first set of northbound/southbound lanes. The northbound stretches from Mileposts 279.1 to 290.7 and southbound runs from Mileposts 283.2 to 281.8. The next cluster will run from Mileposts 290.8 to 292.8 (northbound) and 294.1-292.4 (southbound).
A single southbound passing lane stretches from Mileposts 303.9-302.1. Another cluster of northbound/southbound lanes will start at Mileposts 308.8-311 (northbound) and 311.3-309.4 (southbound). A single northbound passing lane would stretch from 326.6-327.8, just past Aurora Lodge. The last set of passing lanes would be located near Salcha at 335.7-336.9 (northbound) and 336.8-335.3 (southbound).
Widened roads
The passing lanes would widen parts of the Richardson, Mormilo said. The roadway currently consists of two 12-foot passing lanes and eight-foot shoulders.
“We are going to be adding a 12-foot lane with an eight foot shoulder,” Mormilo said. In areas with north/southbound passing lanes, the road would widen by a total of 24 feet.
DOT engineers said the project won’t exceed $40 million and would require two construction seasons in 2023 and 2024. DOT contractors are conducting environmental and field work this summer.
Public comments
Safety and traffic flow were among the top concerns addressed by residents. Most agreed that more passing lanes are good and would help with things such as slow moving military convoys or summer RV traffic.
Fairbanks resident and former state legislator Gary Wilken, who represents Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, said the passing lanes alone won’t address ore hauling plans by Kinross Gold starting in late 2024.
The project will start a year ahead of Kinross Alaska’s planned mining operations at the Manh Choh gold mine, which will involve hauling the ore 247 miles from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox north of Fairbanks around the clock using public highways.
He noted the data collected involved 40-foot RVs, not “120-foot 80-ton ore haulers.”
“Goodness knows the Delta-Fairbanks stretch needs [passing lanes], but don’t build substandard passing lanes that will not serve all vehicles, including major ore hauling trucks every five miles if needed,” Wilken said. He recommended the study done in 2016 be replicated to take into consideration current needs, including Kinross and increased military convoys.
Carl Heim, DOT’s project manager for the passing lanes, said the daily traffic volume is 1,500 vehicles. The passing lane study, he said, would accommodate an additional 150 to 200 vehicles with legal load weight, especially after Kinross trucks start rolling.
“There will be more trucks so we will be designing for that … with those vehicles taken into account,” Heim said.
Fairbanks resident Jon Cook asked DOT to look at installing turn lanes at emergency medical service stations, schools and the Harding Lake entrance.
“If you’re going in for a $40-million plus [project] that is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, better to look at the planning assumptions and get the number of lanes right and put turning lanes where they’re needed,” Cook said.
Concerns about winter safety and snow removal came up at the meeting. Residents pointed out additional lanes would increase the time to remove snow from the lanes for an already overworked and undermanned DOT maintenance crew. If snow isn’t removed from passing lanes or shoulders on a timely basis, they noted the project’s intent to improve safety would be moot. Additionally, other roadways in the response area might be impacted because crews spend extra time on the passing lanes.
Heim acknowledged while maintenance crews do the best they can, passing lanes would add additional challenges and workload when clearing the area of snow and ice.
“The snow will get removed … but [maintenance] will have to get creative,” Heim said.
For more information on the passing lanes, project visit dot.alaska.gov/nreg/richardsonpassinglanes.