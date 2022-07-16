The Alaska Department of Transportation opened for public comment an amended Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, the state’s four-year funding plan for state and local highways, bridges and public transportation.
The amendment includes modifications outlining new federal funding for transportation, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a DOT news release.
The draft amendment includes some funding for the Interior, including $2 million for reconstruction projects for the Tok Cutoff, the DOT news release states. The projects are near Tok and Gakona.
“Alaskans will be able to see what impact the bipartisan infrastructure funding will have on our state,” said DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson in a statement. “Our transportation needs throughout the state are huge, this plan strengthens our efforts to improve our system.”
The STIP’s programming for this fiscal year also included programmed funding for several Fairbanks projects:
• $100,000 for operations and maintenance of air quality monitoring sensors. The program was funded for the same amount in the past fiscal year.
• $7.2 million in funding for the final phase of the University Avenue widening project.
• $11.7 million for the Cushman Street/Airport Way intersection reconstruction.
• $37 million for the initial stage of Dalton Highway reconstruction from Mile 0 to Mile 9, including the replacement of the Lost Creek Culvert with a bridge.
Other funding includes annual distribution of federal and other money to Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, several signal projects and annual appropriations for Interior road projects.
The public comment period is open through Aug. 14. More information can be found online at dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/cip/stip.