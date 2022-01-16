Nearly two hundred daily truckloads of ore will pass through the Fairbanks area from a mine near Tok to Fort Knox in 2024.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to jump ahead of the trucking by building passing lanes to improve safety and traffic flow, including 16 between Fairbanks and Delta Junction.
Kinross Gold plans to develop its Manh Choh mine in Tetlin, near Tok, and then haul 192 truckloads of ore 250 miles to the Fort Knox mill for processing in 2024.
The mining company will present its plans at a public meeting scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pioneer Park Civic Center, 2300 Airport Way.
Lanes not a new idea
Heim said Friday that the Department of Transportation has had plans on the books for years. The project was scaled back to help make it more affordable.
“It was a good idea as there are 1,000 cars daily going between Fairbanks and Delta,” Heim said.
Kinross Gold’s plans changed that decision.
“The Department of Transportation found out about Kinross’s decision to haul ore, and we started to think it was a good idea to restart this project,” Heim said.
A DOT-contracted company conducted drilling tests in October to look for ice and poor soil conditions as well as sites for gravel and materials along the route.
“They investigated 16 sites and we are now wading our way through all the data,” Heim said.
Heim said the conceptual cost for building 16 passing lanes sits at around $40 million.
“We’re not sure if it’s going to be the full 16 lanes because some areas may be too expensive to build, so it will vary by location. “It may be reduced to 112 or even 10 lanes depending on the cost.”
He added creating new passing lanes between Delta Junction and Fairbanks involves a lot more than painting lines on the road.
“You have to build a whole new lane and that involves ripping up the road,” he said. “It’s an additional lane.”
Heim said DOT will plan its own open houses in late February and March to detail possible options and solicit feedback.
“The design is being worked on right now and shooting to have it done by the end of ‘22,” Heim said.
Group urges alternatives
Despite adding more passing lanes on the state highway, some are arguing it’s not enough. At best it’s a temporary fix, according to Gary Wilken, a longtime Fairbanks resident and former state senator.
“Passing lanes are nothing but a red herring,” Wilken said. “It does nothing to help this project in the least. The quantity of passing lanes is not enough to make this plan safe.”
He added the trucks will impact both the safety and conditions of the highway.
“These trucks are up to 120 feet long hauling 75 tons of ore,” he said.
Wilken heads the organization Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, a group of like-minded people who live along the route that includes portions of Richardson, Alaska and Steese highways.
The group compiled and submitted two documents with the goal to convince Kinross of safety concerns and find an alternative to hauling ore.
“This is a 50 year decision, essentially what is happening is they are being turned into haul roads,” Wilken said. “The long term aspects are significant and very concerning.”
According to the group’s letter, the main concerns include a lack of details from Kinross about using public roads to haul the ore, the frequency of trucks on the roadway, added heavy traffic during severe winter storms, impact to overall traffic and on the condition of the roads.
These scenarios are what keeps me up at night when we consider the possibilities created by a seemingly benign ‘four deliveries per hour’ expectation,” the group writes in its letter.
Wilken said his group proposes that Kinross and DOT consider one of four alternatives, all outlined in its letter:
Process the ore at the Monh Choh mine by building an on-site mill similar to what is done at the Fort Knox mine and mill.
Build an industrial road from the mine to Fort Knox “for the express purpose of developing the mine” along with any others that develop along the route.
Extend Alaska Rail Road from north of Delta to the Tetlin Mining District.
Build a three-lane highway along the 240-mile corridor. The group acknowledged this option is unlikely because of the cost.
“Our group is concerned about the safety of the communities on this route,” Wilken said. “We are not against mining or economic development but this plan has not been totally developed.”