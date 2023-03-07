Tanana Valley Farmers Market

The Alaska Department of Transportation discussed a planned signaled crosswalk near the Tanana Valley Farmers Market on College Road and Caribou Way.

The crosswalk is being funded through Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s Transportation Improvement Project for the 2023 construction season. The project has about $200,000 budgeted and includes rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The signs’ LED lights flash at intervals.

