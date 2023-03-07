The Alaska Department of Transportation discussed a planned signaled crosswalk near the Tanana Valley Farmers Market on College Road and Caribou Way.
The crosswalk is being funded through Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s Transportation Improvement Project for the 2023 construction season. The project has about $200,000 budgeted and includes rectangular rapid flashing beacons. The signs’ LED lights flash at intervals.
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, told his technical committee last week the project has received a large amount of support, including public and written testimony. Testimony cited the need for a safe crossing on College Road, especially when the Tanana Valley Farmers’ Market resumes May 13.
Fox said FAST Planning’s policy board wanted to know if the proposed design, which includes a flashing signal, “is safe enough or if FAST Planning should consider additional funds for this project.”
Those additional suggested improvements could include additional signage, lights above the crosswalk or upgrading to something similar to a pedestrian crosswalk on University Avenue near Sandvik Street.
Another solution would be formalizing it as an intersection with a traffic signal with a midblock crosswalk.
John Netardus, a DOT engineer, said the current cost “is relatively cheap and we can afford it right now.”
“The other options we were presented, like a HAWK or traffic signal, would be way greater in cost,” Netardus said.
A HAWK, or High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon, is a traffic control device designed to stop road traffic, similar to the University Ave/Sandvik Street signal.
Netardus said the HAWK option would be seven times more “because we would have to do more research and activities during construction.”
The additional expenses include drilling foundation for specialized equipment and purchasing additional rights-of-way.
Pam Golden, a DOT traffic and safety engineer, said the crosswalk design was based on interpolation of Wednesday pedestrian counts.
“We feel confident the crosswalk itself is warranted,” Golden said. She added the project meets all of Alaska DOT’s criteria.
About an average of 700 cars on average use College Road at noon alone, based on a June 1 to July 5, 2022, daily volume count report.
Golden noted while the crosswalk would be used year round, its primary usage will likely be Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 13 to Sept. 23 during farmers market operations.
Golden added a full traffic signal requires a high vehicle-to-pedestrian threshold.
“We are not going to meet that threshold,” she said, adding it rules out using federal money.
Golden added she was unsure if College Road meets criteria for a HAWK signal, as well.
“We don’t have pedestrian counts for the market during the busiest times,” Golden said. “I think a HAWK might be overkill for a two-day-a-week seasonal issue.”
Golden said the current design can be improved on later using Highway Safety Improvement Program funding.
“The solution can be put in now,” Golden said. If we want to go to a HAWK … we are kicking this can down the road a few more years.”
Any summer surveys would have to include a Saturday count of vehicles on College Road, the number of pedestrians at Caribou Way, vehicle turning patterns and other factors.
The current planned design reduces pedestrian/vehicle accidents by 47%, results in motorists yielding up to 98% at marked crosswalks and are effective when dealing with a four-lane crossing with speed limits up to 40 mph such as College Road.
“This will just jump out on College Road because there’s nothing else like it on that road,” Golden said. “If someone is trying to make a wintertime crossing, those rapid-flash beacons certainly do pop.”
A HAWK achieves a 55% reduction of incidents but is usually built for roads with a much higher traffic count, about 9,000 vehicles per day.
Netardus noted the planned design would allow DOT the ability to conduct an updated survey of College Road after completing the crosswalk.
“Is this perfect? No? Is it better than what’s out there? Yes,” Golden said.
FAST Planning’s technical committee forwarded the project for final approval to the policy board, along with a recommendation that DOT conduct a new study in 2024 following the crosswalk’s installment.
Brad St. Pierre, manager of Tanana Valley Farmers Market, said he supported the need for an expedited project.
“It’s more important to have this project in as quickly as possible instead of looking for additional funding for a larger project,” St. Pierre said.
He noted one person was hit four years ago while crossing College Road to get to the market.
“We want to try to avoid future incidents,” St. Pierre said. “While it’s not a perfect answer, it’s a way better solution than what’s there.”
Going forward, however, he encouraged additional surveys of weekend vehicle and pedestrian traffic. He added the farmers market’s future plans to install an overflow parking lot would likely increase traffic patterns.
Resident David Combs supported the planned summer project, citing speeders.
“In the past five years, I’ve observed more and more people exceeding the speed limits on all the roads, and a percentage having more of their time taken up by cellphones in the car instead of focusing on the road,” Combs said.
FAST Planning’s policy board will make its final decision on the project as part of its overall vote on the agency’s Transportation Improvement Plan March 15 at noon.