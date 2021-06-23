The Alaska Department of Transportation held a work session on the proposed Airport Way and Steese Highway intersection project during the Fairbanks North Star Borough Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
Carl Heim, an engineer for DOT, gave an overview of the project. The intersection, located near the Fort Wainwright gate, is the meeting place of Gaffney Road, Airport Way, Richardson Highway and Steese Highway — GARS for short. The goal is to make the intersection safer and more efficient, he said.
Matt Stone, a consultant, explained the project is necessary in part because Fairbanks is projected to see an increase in traffic within the next 25 years. But even with the current level of traffic, the intersection is currently “in need of safety and service improvements,” Stone said. The GARS intersection ranks fifth in the number of injury crashes and has seen more than 100 crashes in a five year span. Additionally, the level of service — the amount of time it takes to move traffic through the intersection — is currently classified as “F,” so very poor.
The DOT’s plan is to create a continuous-flow intersection with a median U-turn. Stone explained that this option was selected because it is the most cost-effective, meets safety goals and can be constructed more quickly than other alternatives. In a continuous-flow intersection, all left-turns are displaced into a left-turn bay, which will reduce the number of potential contact points. The left-turn bay will also make the intersection more efficient.
In terms of safety, Stone explained that cars will only be dealing with one potential conflict type at a time, rather than navigating vehicles going multiple different directions. As a result, it anticipated to reduce the number of crashes by over 20%. The design will also reduce severity of crashes, Stone said, because vehicles will be traveling at much slower speeds.
Grouping conflicts will also improve pedestrian safety, according to Stone. “Pedestrian’s heads don’t need to be on a swivel,” he said. A few questions were raised about pedestrian safety options for bikers. Eric Muehling asked whether DOT is planning to construct a new bike path with the project. According to Stone they are not, but there will be sidewalks within the intersection. The Department is not planning on installing any pedestrian push buttons, which Muehling suggested that they consider.
Additional concerns include the introduction of an unfamiliar traffic pattern. Drivers will need to learn how to drive in the intersection, particularly in the winter when lane lines are virtually nonexistent. To help drivers navigate the intersection, the DOT plans to place overhead signs. Another issue is winter maintenance; Stone said the DOT is working with a snowplow expert to determine the most efficient ways to clear intersections.
At an estimated $10 to $15 million, capital construction costs are $30 million lower than other alternatives, said Stone.
According to Department public information officer Caitlin Frye, the GARS project is still in the planning stages. This means that, depending on public and stakeholder feedback, the design could change.
Should the DOT choose to move forward with this design, the proposal will also need approval from both the planning commission and the Assembly of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. This means that there will be two public hearings.
The DOT has not yet put in an application for approval, so no dates have been set, according to Don Galligan of the FNSB Community Planning.
Project construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 and is anticipated to last through 2023.
To learn more about the project, visit the GARS website at www.garsreconstructiononline.com.
