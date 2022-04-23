Drivers on the Richardson Highway heading to or from Fairbanks might notice some construction work in the vicinity of Mile 298.
That’s because the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities launched an early start on an erosion control program, according to DOT Northern Region.
“We started this project early in the season so that we could work ahead of the rising water levels that occur during spring thawing,” said Kaitlin Williams, DOT Northern Region publication specialist.
Williams said Great Northwest Inc. is working to repair and prevent further erosion of the road caused by the Tanana River.
The project involves hauling large stones from nearby quarries to reinforce the slopes, “which are intended to protect the road embankment from further damage caused by the river,” Williams said.
Parts of the Richardson Highway run along the Tanana River. Due to increased snowfall over the winter season, the Tanana River had a snowpack level 210% above normal.
The project includes drainage improvements and roadside hardware. DOT has advised potential impacts to drivers could include off-highway construction near closed wayside, and possible single-lane closure with flaggers on the Richardson Highway.
The project was estimated between $1 million and $2.5 million, and is being paid for with Federal Highway Administration money.