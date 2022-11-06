An Alaska Department of Transportation-sponsored corridor analysis moved forward Monday after a technical advisory committee received an update from the independent contractor and offered guidelines.
The state-selected, Anchorage-based firm Kinney Engineering will conduct the corridor analysis on the Richardson Highway, Alaska Highway and Steese Highway between Tetlin and Kinross Fort Knox.
Randy Kinney of Kinney Engineering proposed an initial scope of work starting with inventorying current conditions, including population, land use, road conditions, traffic patterns and crashes.
Other elements will include traffic safety, from pedestrian to other vehicles to bus routes; more than 100 routes exist in the corridor from Tok to Fort Knox.
Overall the corridor analysis will examine three time frames, Kinney said.
“We’re going to look at this long-term, 25 years or more, but we’re also looking at a 10-year time frame and short-term, which is five years,” Kinney said. “Those durations will capture that Kinross haul.”
“Any kind of study we undertake has an existing conditions inventory and that covers everything you can think of, like population, land use, traffic, crashes,” Kinney said. “You try to characterize the corridor … we’re going to get as much information as we can.”
Kinney said the existing information creates “the basis for everything we do.”
The state set up the corridor analysis and committee in May as a response to the amount of concern generated by Kinross Alaska’s decision to haul gold ore from the Mahn Choh mine site near Tetlin to Fort Knox on public roads. Kinross currently expects mining operations to last four to five years.
The committee is made up of stakeholders from state, federal and local governments, private business, public safety and the Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, who are against the haul plan.
Kinross plans to haul the ore from Tetlin to Fort Knox using the Richardson, mostly through smaller communities including Tok, Delta Junction and Salcha. But the route also goes through parts of urban North Pole and Fairbanks.
The route in Fairbanks will use Peger Road and Johansen Expressway to bypass the downtown area. Northbound trucks will go from the Richardson Highway to the Mitchell Expressway to Peger, then to Johansen and then onto the Steese Highway.
Judy Chapman, DOT Northern Region project manager, said the state will finalize a contract with Kinney Engineering by next month to move beyond the initial scoping phase.
Those tasks can include impacts on air quality and infrastructure.
Mining and transportation aren’t expected to start until mid-to-late 2024 but would run continuously, weather and road conditions permitting.
Fairbanks resident and geologist Jeff Benowitz recommended tracking baseline levels of hazardous materials that could be released from ore as its hauled, such as lead, cadmium and arsenic.
“Any dust or spill will get in our waterways and farms, affect[ing] public health, and it hasn’t really been a topic that’s been raised,” Benowitz said.
Emma Pokon, deputy commissioner for the Department of Environmental Conservation, said the state will track that information.
Jackson Fox, a committee member and executive director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, suggested looking at alternative routes through the Fairbanks area.
“It would impact less people and bypass the majority of the non-attainment area, which will benefit air quality,” Fox said.
Fox noted the state could break ground on a planned Johansen/Steese intersection improvement project in 2024 and last two years that will involve a work around.
“It’s already a freight chokepoint, but it’s going to be a major pinch-point to the traveling public,” Fox said. “It’s something that’s going to need to be included.”
He added there’s a major difference between driving the corridor in the rural and urban areas. Drivers stuck behind slow-moving larger vehicles on the rural routes “make risky maneuvers to get past,” sometimes resulting into head-on collisions or running into the ditch.
“We have to acknowledge that if fatalities were to happen with these additional trucks on the road, it may not be the fault of the truck but the behavior of the driver [in the car] behind the truck,” Fox said.
Kinney said the plan will include a list of alternatives to help reduce impacts caused by ore haulers, along with other heavy traffic such as military convoys that use the roads to access training grounds.
But those alternatives cannot break the bank, he added.
“Building a whole new road from Tok to Fort Knox across Northern Alaska may have the best benefit-cost-ratio, but is it affordable? Probably not,” Kinney said. “We’ve got to temper all of our alternatives with that philosophy.”
Kinney said a final action plan will be released by the end of 2023, half a year before Manh Choh starts production.
“We want to make sure it is released before whatever happens has to happen,” Kinney said.
‘More than just Kinross’
Meeting facilitator Julie Jessen, with CRW Engineering, stressed, however, that the corridor analysis isn’t set specifically at Kinross.
“While this can offer recommendations to private businesses, a plan can’t dictate to a private business what it can or cannot do,” Jessen said.
She added Kinross, which has a seat on the committee, “is part of the process and this conversation.”
“While they are impetuous for this process and some of their business decisions will affect the corridor, they are listening to our concerns as well and taking them back to incorporate into their planning effort,” Jessen said.
She added the corridor analysis serves as an opportunity to look at other elements.
“When we think about the corridor, is it just about the roadway itself or the land use around it?” Jessen said. She added the action plan will benefit other projects in the long run “whether mining or timber or agriculture or more military development.”
Jessen said the analysis can extend to other industries, including tourism and future projects.
“There are a variety of things that might come out of this action plan, so I encourage people to have an open mind,” Jessen said.
Alaska DOT has stated on several occasions Kinross and its truck contractor as a business can use the highways to haul the ore like any other corporation.
The state also intends to take a proactive approach ahead of the planned operation date, adding new passing lanes on the Richardson between Delta and Fairbanks in summer 2023.
Some meeting participants asked whether Kinross would help foot the bill for infrastructure impacts due to the impact on the roads and infrastructure.
Judy Chapman, DOT Northern Region’s project manager, said the business doesn’t provide funding.
Others, including members of Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways like Mary Farrell, said the company should be involved financially.
“Please also consider the whole funding picture, not just what the American taxpayer can contribute,” Farrell said in a written comment. “For profit businesses can and should contribute to their portion of road/environmental/safety damage done by their operations.”
Others criticized Kinross for what they claim was a lack of information on trucking information, including the number of trucks.
Anna Atchison, director of external communications for Kinross Alaska, countered that Kinross has provided information as it develops, including the planned route. Kinross only selected its trucking contractor, North Pole-based Black Gold Express, in September.
“The next step after that will be purchasing the fleet,” Atchison said. “We have shared information as we get it, and that is what we will continue to do.”
Kinross plans to haul the ore using custom-built 95-foot-long tractors pulling two side-dump trailers, at an average of 60 trips per day.
However, the routes will be broken down into route segments to combat driver fatigue and trucks will be equipped with 24/7 dispatch and vehicle cabin cameras.