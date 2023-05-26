The Alaska Department of Transportation took its Interior Alaska Transportation Plan on the road this week, visiting a handful of communities to secure initial comments and feedback from local residents on improvements they want to see over 20 years.
The public meetings are the first of their kind since DOT launched its plan update. According to DOT, the Interior Alaska Transportation Plan is a “20-year regional multimodal transportation plan that will guide future public investments in transportation infrastructure in the interior Alaska region.”
Renee Whitesell, a planning manager for DOWL, a consulting firm on the Alaska regional plans, said the last plans were completed in 2010.
“We’re trying to capture everything since that last plan and look 20 years into the future to identify issues, needs and potential projects,” Whitesell said. “We want to hear from communities about those concerns.”
Once DOT receives enough feedback, it will head into working group meetings with a focus on resiliency and emerging projects, followed by a draft plan update and more public meetings. A final plan is expected in summer 2024 after considering all data and community input.
Whitesell said that process includes identifying available funding to address future projects.
“These types of plans and meetings do tend to bring out a broad range of opinions and we are dealing with a huge area with diverse needs, including communities that are off the main road system,” Whitesell said.
Judy Chapman, DOT’s deputy director of planning, said Alaska DOT will be conducting transportation plans for all six regions in Alaska.
“We’re looking at roads, airports, trails, trains, freight transport, highways and boats,” Chapman said. “At this point we are just looking for concepts of what people think is an issue.”
Chapman said the regional plans sit under the state’s federally-required long-range plan.
DOT visited Healy on Tuesday, Fairbanks and Glennallen on Wednesday, Delta Junction on Thursday and plan to round out their road show tonight in Tok.
In Fairbanks, Chapman said the transportation solution by Kinross Alaska to haul gold ore from the Manh Choh mine has a been a major topic.
Kinross Alaska plans to use 90-foot long-combination vehicles to haul gold ore starting in late 2024 between Tetlin and Kinross Fort Knox near Fox. The state of Alaska has set up an independent corridor analysis and advisory board to look at the corridor, including the Kinross trucking plan.
“It is an issue we will need to look at in the plan,” Chapman said. “There are other items, such as tourism and military convoys and airports.”
Healy residents were interested in tourism impacts, hardening Stampede Trail in Denali Borough and plans for the Alaska Long Trail, a proposed 500-mile trail between Seward and Fairbanks.
“There were some transit folks there, so I think there is a need for some type of transit system that will come up in this plan,” Chapman said.
Chapman said the plan will consider whether several projects are feasible over 20 years. One project might include a road between Tofty and Rampart, something which Chapman said Rampart has sought federal funding to make a reality.
Glenallen’s flooding problems could be another topic, given the Glenn Highway is subject to flooding during years with high snow levels.
Airports are another topic, she said.
“We’re taking a hard look at the Gulkana Airport ... we’re doing an airport layout plan to look at things like a longer runway or a float pond so they can be more of a hub,” Chapman said. “We’re also starting a study for a Denali Airport, so we’re looking at all the smaller airports in Denali Borough.”
Chapman said DOT will document all residents’ suggestions, comments and feedback throughout the process.
“Right now it’s very initial and will take time,” Chapman said. “We want to get a lot of ideas and comments on paper because that will help us frame the plan.”