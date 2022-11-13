A long line of vehicles decorated with Christmas lights and holiday decorations drove ‘round and ‘round the roundabouts in North Pole on Saturday night, honking all the way.
They were there to show support for DoorDash driver Keith Fons of North Pole. He wants to change the law that resulted in him getting six tickets during the past two weeks because he has Christmas lights on the roof of his vehicle.
He organized what he called a peaceful protest and light parade in North Pole Saturday night to give the community an opportunity to show support for changing the law. About 30 vehicles showed up at the Santa Claus House in North Pole, many decorated with colorful lights or adorned with brightly lit Christmas trees in truck beds. One vehicle even had an inflatable snowman on the roof.
“After this is all over, I’m gonna turn my tickets in, and wait for my court date,” he said. “I’m trying to work with my local representatives and try to get this re-worded or get an exception to the statute, so this doesn’t happen again.”
For the past six years during the holidays, Fons has decorated the vehicles he uses for DoorDash deliveries with a strand of green, purple, yellow and blue lights on the roof during the Christmas season. It makes people happy, he said.
That apparently violates Alaska Administrative Code 4.145 (f): “No person may operate a motor vehicle open a roadway with any color of light illuminated other than colors specified in this chapter.”
He received a ticket at the beginning of the season in December 2021 and has now been handed six tickets during the past two weeks. Each ticket costs $50 with a $20 surcharge. Fons believes police officers have discretion and should discretely ignore his holiday lights.
But, North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra said, officers can’t choose which laws to enforce and which laws to ignore.
Since the situation gained notoriety, other drivers are contacting the North Pole Police Department, wanting to install holiday lights on their vehicles. Senior citizens already regularly complain that different kinds of decorative lights on vehicles make driving difficult for them at night, the police chief said.
Dutra said he met with Fons and offered to work with him to come up with a way he can still decorate his vehicle, without violating the law. He also offered advice on how to go about trying to change the law.
Fons refused, Dutra said.
“We have problems with lighting all the time,” Dutra said. “We try to manage these things. One officer stopped him, tried to be nice and give a warning, and he was aggressive and challenging.”
He also threatened the officer, Dutra said.
“Now, he is soliciting others to break the law,” he added. “You can’t tell officers to stop enforcing the law. That’s a slippery slope. There’s a snowball effect.”
Fons appears to have calmed down quite a bit since the Christmas car lights situation went public. He said that’s because he now feels like he has support.
Tammie Wilson, a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member, joined the silent protest Saturday night. She plans to help get that regulation changed.
“We are going to go to the Department of Public Safety commissioner. He has the power to change it,” she said. “We want to make it so this is no longer in North Pole.”
She said she doesn’t blame Fons for being upset.
“Six tickets is pretty excessive in a short period of time,” she said. “To think that this is going to impede anybody’s safety, I think that’s where they’re wrong.”
This is North Pole, she said, a city that is all about holiday lights.
“We love North Pole,” she added. “That is really what this is all about.”
Santa from Santa’s Helpers also showed up, much to the delight of the many children who were there. Some families brought gifts to donate to the Santa’s Helpers organization, which helps families in need during the holidays.
Corey Brown, another DoorDash driver who helped organize the silent protest and light parade, said a petition has been added to change.org to garner support for changing the regulation in question.
The vehicles drove around the two roundabouts in North Pole three or four times, honking horns and getting plenty of honking from other vehicles.
Then, the long line continued on to the North Pole Police Department and City Hall, where everyone gathered for a group photo.
“That was a good show,” Fons said.
“I’m gonna have to go to the judge and find out what to do about the tickets,” he said.
Then he hopes to have a seat at the table when it comes time to address the regulation in question. He said he wants “to try to make a change. A positive change.”
He recently reached out to one of his favorite radio personalities and will be a guest on a national radio talk show Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Alaska time. He will talk about this whole situation on the Walter Sterling Show, which he listens to regularly, he said. You can tune in at 660 AM or 97.5 FM.