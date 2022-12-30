A Fairbanks District Court judge fined North Pole DoorDash driver Keith Fons $1 Thursday after finding him guilty of violating a state regulation by installing colored Christmas lights on his delivery car.

Additional tickets, for the same violation, were dismissed when the citing officer failed to appear in court. A second North Pole officer was there in his place, but Judge Matthew Christian did not allow him to represent the officer who wrote the tickets. The absent officer is no longer employed by the North Pole Police Department.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.