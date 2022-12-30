A Fairbanks District Court judge fined North Pole DoorDash driver Keith Fons $1 Thursday after finding him guilty of violating a state regulation by installing colored Christmas lights on his delivery car.
Additional tickets, for the same violation, were dismissed when the citing officer failed to appear in court. A second North Pole officer was there in his place, but Judge Matthew Christian did not allow him to represent the officer who wrote the tickets. The absent officer is no longer employed by the North Pole Police Department.
“I kind of expected it,” said Fons, after the court hearing. “I don’t believe I was doing anything purposely against the law.”
At the beginning of the 2022 holiday season, Fons received six tickets within two weeks for decorating the roof of his car with a string of green, purple, yellow and blue lights. According to Alaska Administrative Code 4.145 (f): “No person may operate a motor vehicle upon a roadway with any color of light illuminated other than colors specified in this chapter.”
He faced a $50 fine with a $20 surcharge on each ticket.
“This was the first time I got stopped,” Fons told the judge. “I’ve done it for six years.”
North Pole Officer Abraham Knuteson said he cited Fons on Oct. 24 because Fons’s car had illuminated blue, red, purple, green and yellow lights on his car, which violates a state regulation.
Fons told the judge he thought that first stop should have been a warning, not a ticket.
“I don’t believe I was doing anything against the law,” he added.
Judge Christian read portions of the regulation aloud.
“There is the letter of the law and the spirit of the law,” the judge said.
The clear intent of the statute, the judge said, is to make sure private vehicles don’t mimic emergency vehicles and inadvertently panic other drivers. He noted that both Fons and the officer agreed that Fons had those colored Christmas lights on his car.
“As it stands now, the court does believe it’s technically against the letter of the law,” the judge said and pronounced Fons guilty of one violation and fined him one dollar. If Fons pays the $1 fine within 10 days, the $20 surcharge will be waived, the judge said.
Judge Christian suggested Fons explore a legislative fix before the next holiday season.
“I get you’re just trying to spread some holiday cheer with lights on your vehicle,” the judge said. “Technically, that’s not allowed.”
Online courtview records show that a judge also imposed a $105 default judgement against Fons on Dec. 15 when he failed to appear on another citation given to him Nov. 10, again regarding Christmas lights on his car. That judgement includes a $50 fine, $20 surcharge and $35 fee for court costs, for a total of $105.
Fons said after the hearing that he fully intends to work with Fairbanks Borough Assemblymember Tammie Wilson and the North Pole City Council on the issue.
“Hopefully they can get a bill to the governor and hopefully get an exception by next holiday season, so we don’t run into this issue again,” Fons said. “You shouldn’t get in trouble for spreading joy at Christmastime.”
He drove to and from the courthouse with the lights on the roof of his car Thursday morning and said he will continue driving with those lights on until Jan. 1. That date, for him, marks the end of the holiday season.
The one dollar fine? Fons plans to pay it “with a smile,” he said.