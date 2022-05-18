A "doomsday plane" conducting touch and go landings at Fairbanks International Airport caused a flurry of social media interest as the aircraft circled over Fairbanks Wednesday.
The Boeing 747 E-4B aircraft is built to withstand a nuclear attack and would serve as a hub for the president and other federal officials in the event of a nuclear war, according to AirForceTimes. The plane houses a 5,000 square foot mobile office, secure conference room and media briefing room.
“This is an unofficial denomination of a class of aircraft which is used as an Airborne Command Post in an event of nuclear war, disaster or other large scale conflict that threatens key military and government infrastructure,” the Airport Police and Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.
Fairbanks residents noticed the low-flying aircraft circling the airport about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Several callers to the Daily News-Miner initially believed that the aircraft was Air Force 2.
“It was right above my head, and I looked up and it said ‘United States Air Force’ and I’m going like, this looks like Air Force 2,” said Larry Baker, a resident of Chena Ridge who watched the plane circle his house more than four times midday Wednesday. “I think it’s kinda cool.”
The mission that Baker witnessed lasted more than a hour and half over his home, he said.
The aircraft departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) base about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and returned to the base at 2:20 p.m., according to tracking data from FlightAware.com. The jet traveled to California, Hawaii and Kodiak, Alaska this week before arriving at JBER.
President Biden is expected to visit the Republic of Korea and Japan on Friday, according to a White House news release. It is not known if the training is connected to the president’s upcoming travel plans.
A representative from Eielson Air Force Base said that the aircraft was not affiliated with the base.