Mother’s Day is the only Sunday of the year that Santina’s Flowers and Gifts is guaranteed to be open.
“It’s our second-busiest day of the year,” manager Sharelle Troutman said.
This year is no different. On Sunday, the florist is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have bouquets starting at $50. Mother’s Day is also being observed this weekend at local restaurants and gift shops. A special Mother’s Day supply of homemade macarons will be available on Saturday at the The Roaming Root Cellar. Salty’s on Second Bar and Restaurant is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.
“We are kind of new to it,” hostess Maddy Harosia said. “We did an Easter one and it went so well.”
The trendy gift for mom this year appears to be the the gift basket, gift bowl or gift box, judging from a handful of gift shops contacted.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company offers the gift bowl. It contains a variety of treats and treasurers connected to a theme. Emily Berriochoa, retail manager, said themes include blueberries, coffee, salmon and chocolate. The bowls start at under $100. Berriochoa also suggested a gift of dried flowers in a birch vase.
“I’ve got the bouquets and the vases,” she said.
A bouquet of dried flowers, which are from Arctic Blooms, normally cost $35 but will be reduced by $5 when bought with a birch vase. Those start at $25.
“I think we are an ideal last-minute Mother’s Day venue,” Berriochoa said. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, and they gift wrap.
“We will make it ridiculously easy on you,” Berriochoa said.
The Roaming Root Cellar has Mother’s Day gift boxes, including a spa box with candles, soap and facial masks; a breakfast box that includes pancake mix, birch water and syrup; and a box of sweets to include brownie mix, chocolates and birch cream caramel. Prices vary from $25-$75, according to Bess Jacobson, operations manager. Store hours this weekend are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The store is also hosting special vendors, a printmaker and a baker, on Saturday.
Baker Poppy Floto will offer Mother’s Day macarons, along with decorated sugar cookies, until supplies run out. Floto is an owner of Mom’s with a Measuring Cup, which specializes in French macarons, a type of cookie.
“The macarons are a little bit different than your standard cookie. They are actually considered a French pastry,” she said.
Floto described the treat as a colorful, delicate, rich sandwich cookie with a filling.
“Our flavors this weekend are actually geared towards moms,” Floto said. “We have mimosa flavor this weekend and our raspberry rose. Our vanilla is our top seller. We normally have it at all of our shows. We’ll have it this weekend also.”
A single macaron is $3, six are $15 and a dozen cost $28.
Andrea Sonnichsen, owner of Northern Whimsy Art Studio, said they have Mother’s Day gift baskets, which start at $75. The store is closed on Sunday but open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One of the gift basket themes is gnomes and includes a mosaic kit and a gnome ornament. They also have a blueberry-themed basket with a necklace, tea, a journal, bath balm, a mug and soap. A basket with similar items has a cranberry theme.
The gift baskets “make shopping a little easier for dad and kids,” Sonnichsen said.
At least three local restaurants are offering special meals in honor of Mother’s Day.
The Cookie Jar Restaurant is one of them. Hostess Zoey Sommer said details on a special menu are pending. The restaurant hours on Sunday are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tables are available on a walk-in basis.
Salty’s on Second’s Mother’s Day brunch, a buffet, is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The menu includes French toast bake, biscuits, gravy, eggs Benedict, pasta salad, spinach dip, shrimp cocktail, broccoli salad, scrambled eggs, bacon, prime rib, fresh fruit, skillet potatoes and a dessert bar, according to the hostess.
Bottomless raspberry or peach Bellinis are included along with orange juice and chocolate milk.
The cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 years old and younger. Reservations are required along with a 20% nonrefundable deposit.
The Chatanika Lodge is hosting a Mother’s Day buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. A lunch and dinner buffet is planned from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations are required.
“We haven’t done it for two years,” said owner Shirley Franklin, citing Covid-19.
The breakfast buffet, for $14, includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and French toast.
The lunch and dinner buffet, which is $30 for adults and $10 for children, includes salad, vegetables, mashed potatoes, shrimp piccata, pasta, pot roast with mushroom sauce, dinner rolls and desserts.