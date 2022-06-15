More than 12,000 pounds of salmon will be donated to Interior communities that have experienced poor salmon returns to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday.
This is the second year in a row that the governor’s office has coordinated a large salmon donation after the number of fish has dwindled in Interior Alaska rivers.
The governor’s office is crediting the salmon donations to collaboration between the state and several organizations, including Kwik’Pak Fisheries, Alaska Interior Fish Processors, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Copper River Seafoods.
Lynden Air Cargo and Air Land Transport will bring 12,928 pounds of “#1 Keta salmon” to the region, the governor’s office said.
Keta salmon, also known as chum salmon, is a smaller fish that averages less than 10 pounds, with pale or medium-colored flesh and a lower fat content than other salmon.
“I am pleased to see our partnerships continue for a second year to help our fellow Alaskans in need. While this salmon donation is no substitution for subsistence fishing, it is our hope that it can temporarily help fill the gap as we monitor the 2022 salmon returns to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement.
The governor noted that work is being done by the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force to find sustainable solutions for helping to return the region’s salmon runs.
“I thank our partners, our diligent employees with the Department of Fish and Game, and our Task Force volunteers for their ongoing efforts to address this matter,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy signed an administrative order in November that created the task force, which is trying to better understand the unintended bycatch of salmon and other high-value fish in state and federal waters.
Task force members include subsistence users on both the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, as well as individuals representing Alaska Natives, personal use and sport fish, trawlers, salmon and halibut fishing entities.
Douglas Vincent-Lang, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said the bycatch task force is trying ways to reduce the salmon bycatch. Bycatch are unwanted fish and other marine animals caught in large commercial fishing operations for other species.
Vincent-Lang also noted the multinational Pan Pacific expedition gathering data in the North Pacific to better understand the factors causing the salmon’s decline.
Scientists at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game also are researching ways to “improve the sustained yield for which we strive in these previous resources,” Vincent-Lang said.
In 2021, the state of Alaska provided communities with two salmon donations that totaled 36,542 pounds. The state also coordinated a third delivery of 8,874 pounds to the region last summer.
“Championed by Alaska’s congressional delegation, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced in May the allocation of $132 million to Alaska for fishery disasters, of which $56 million is earmarked for the 2020 and 2021 Yukon River Salmon Fishery,” according to the governor’s office.