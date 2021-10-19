In this image from a new TV ad, Rep. Don Young urges Alaskans to get the Covid-19 vaccine and talked about his own experience with virus in 2020 before being vaccinated. He made the ad in partnership with Conquer Covid, whose members are Alaska employers.
The 25-term congressman is Alaska’s only member in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also has served longer than anyone else in Congress.
A former teacher, Young is using his Alaska clout to send a serious message via TV and radio spots in support of Covid-19 vaccinations.
Alaska has been experiencing one of the worst Covid outbreaks in the nation, prompting hospitals across the state to implement crisis standards of care.
The new public service spots featuring Young are airing on Alaska’s News sources and on radio stations that include KENI and KBRJ. The videos also were posted to YouTube.
In the 30-second TV spot, Young discloses that he was hospitalized briefly in 2020 with Covid-19 before being vaccinated. He assures residents that the shots work and will keep them healthy.
“I did not want to get it again,” Young said in the video, posted to YouTube. “I got vaccinated to protect my family, my staff and my friends. I can tell you, it is safe and effective.”
Young tells Alaskans they can get more information by going to the website, Conquer Covid Alaska, at www.conquercovidak.com.
Conquer Covid Alaska is sponsored by a coalition whose members include Alaska’s major employers. The website offers personal stories from Alaska leaders and urges Alaskans to “vax up.”
In a press statement Monday, Young outlined his efforts in Congress to ensure the health of Alaskans during the pandemic. Those efforts include supporting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $10 billion to accelerate vaccine production and distribution.
According to Young’s office the goal of the new ads are to help Alaskans overcome “vaccine hesitancy” and to relieve the strain on the state’s hospitals overburdened by cases.
This is not the first time that Young has used his popularity and leadership to urge residents to get vaccinated against the virus. In July, he released a similar TV spot.