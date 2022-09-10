Borough leaders expanded the power of animal control officers, allowing them to impose conditions on animals they think might bite.
“If the animal is exhibiting behaviors, and the officer believes that it is a dangerous animal, they can place conditions on the animal,” Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said. “The idea behind that is to protect the public from any potential interactions that may be harmful to them.”
The new rules for Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control started Friday after being unanimously approved by the Borough Assembly.
Some of the behaviors that could result in a dangerous animal determination include lunging, chasing and snapping of jaws.
Ward said the new rules are a major change from long-standing rules under which an animal had to break skin to be declared dangerous.
Incidents in which animals would harass people before biting them inspired the new rules.
Ward cited an example in which a woman was harassed multiple times by a neighborhood dog. Animal control officers were powerless to impose conditions on the dog because it had not broken skin. Eventually, the woman was badly bitten, and the dog had to be put down.
Potential conditions on dangerous animals range from a muzzle to obedience classes. The borough could require that an animal be confined, fencing be erected or for the animal to be spayed or neutered.
Conditions are appealable, according to Ward. Those who ignore conditions are subject to fines of $200 and up, he said.
Animal control officers take at least 20 hours of online training to learn to make dangerous animal determinations, Ward said.
“Expect this to result in more dangerous animal determinations and potentially more appeals,” he said.
