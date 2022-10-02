‘Dogs come first” is the motto of Carol Falcetta, founder and owner of Arctic German Shepherd Rescue. In a former life, Carol Falcetta was a firefighter and photographer. For the last 17 years, she has rescued and rehabilitated around 700 dogs.
Now, she is balancing caring for 10 dogs and while caring for herself after being diagnosed with colon cancer.
She said running the rescue has not been easy and she took a “leap of faith” when she took on running the rescue full time. The job requires big sacrifices, she said. She took her last vacation in 2007 and only makes enough money to pay the bills and care for the dogs.
Falcetta started the rescue in 2005 when she adopted an underweight German shepherd named Bones from the borough animal shelter who was found in 40-below zero weather.
She said there are so many German shepherds that need homes, emphasizing that German shepherds are extremely smart and beautiful.
“I call lazy German shepherds ‘broken’,” she said, adding that the breed requires a lot of exercise.
Dave Sanches started volunteering at the rescue in 2014 after a friend got him involved. He said he primarily does odd jobs around the rescue or helps with onsite training.
“She’s got the biggest heart ever,” he said of Carol. “She will go to the ends of the Earth to rescue a dog.”
Jeri Rabbage has been volunteering with the rescue for about a decade. She got involved after reading an article about Carol’s work rehabilitating a dog named Thor.
“I thought that was admirable,” Rabbage said. “She helped me work through [a] traumatic time ... and I’ve helped her ever since.”
Rabbage helps around the rescue with things like grooming and has fostered nine dogs so far. “She’s so dog driven,” Rabbage said of Carol.
While some think Falcetta’s application process as intense, Falcetta does her best to match the right dogs with hopeful adopters.
“In the end, they get the dog that fits their need,” she said. ... “When you meet the dogs’ needs, your needs will be met.”
Falcetta has only had 12 dogs returned in the last 17 years.
When talking about her cancer diagnosis, Falcetta admitted it’s a lot to take in.
Following an emergency surgery in July, she was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. She said she “pushes through the pain” and even stacked firewood three days before her emergency surgery.
She undergoes chemotherapy once a week, which has caused a sensitivity to the cold. She is preparing for the winter while she can, she said. Carol’s sister, Susan, set up a fundraiser in July to raise money for Falcetta’s medical expenses.
At first, Falcetta thought she would have to close the rescue, she said, but “There hasn’t been a day I haven’t been able to care for their needs.”
“I can’t be the one in bed,” she said. She still faces many requests from people to surrender their shepherds. “I can’t stop now,” she said.
“She’s an amazing juggler,” Sanches said. Sanches said Carol calls on volunteers a little more but there hasn’t been a big difference.
“They’re fantastic people,” Falcetta said of her volunteers, and they “understand the stress I’m under.”
If you’re interested in learning more about volunteering with Arctic German Shepherd Rescue or adopting a dog, visit agsrescue.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.