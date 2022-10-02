‘Dogs come first” is the motto of Carol Falcetta, founder and owner of Arctic German Shepherd Rescue. In a former life, Carol Falcetta was a firefighter and photographer. For the last 17 years, she has rescued and rehabilitated around 700 dogs.

Now, she is balancing caring for 10 dogs and while caring for herself after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

