The Department of Defense has implemented a free flight home program for Alaska service members.

The program reimburses service members who are E-5 and below the cost of one flight to their home of record during a three-year tour in Alaska. The policy, effective immediately, covers soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, the 1-25 Attack Battalion and the 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion.

