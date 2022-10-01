The Department of Defense awarded the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) a $12.8 million grant to bring electricity to the military’s Black Rapids Training Site.

The Black Rapids Training Site serves as a training center for the U.S. military. AEA, working with with Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), will build a 34-mile distribution line along the Richardson Highway to hook up the Black Rapids site.

