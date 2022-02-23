“Alaska Gold Kings,” a documentary about the iconic Fairbanks hockey team, is premiering tonight during Hockey Week in Fairbanks. The film is not just about the success of the team — which played from 1975 to 1995 — but also about the enduring cultural impact the Gold Kings had on the Fairbanks community.
“It’s not about who scored the most goals and how many championships we won, it’s about the connection between the town and the team,” explained Randy Zarnke. The Gold Kings were foundational in Fairbanks hockey culture and are in large part responsible for the popularity the sport has in Fairbanks today. For example, the Gold Kings laid the foundation for the Ice Dogs, Zarnke said, because people were accustomed to going to the Big Dipper Arena on Friday and Saturday nights. Many Gold Kings players also coached youth hockey and were foundational in developing young players.
The Gold Kings were in many ways central to the community. The Dipper, Zarnke said, “was the place to be on a Friday and Saturday night.” Fairbanksans came to watch the game, but also to socialize with their friends. The community, in turn, supported the team. “People in the higher echelons of the business community were so committed to making that team a success, and the community responded,” Zarnke said.
The Gold Kings won five national championship titles and members played 16 international and Olympic teams. To win five championships in the span of 20 years, Zarnke said, is “really, really good.”
The symbiotic relationship between Fairbanks and the Gold Kings is a main message Zarnke wants people to leave the film with.
“I hope that people recognize that the community built this team, and it’s something we can all be proud of,” Zarnke said.
Rather than just dreaming about having a good hockey team, Fairbanks actually did it.
The idea to make a movie about this period in Fairbanks history had been in the works — albeit in starts and stops — for decades. Zarnke dreamed about making a documentary about the Gold Kings for the last 20 years, he said. The project took off after he met Gareth O’Neil, who runs the Fairbanks-based video production company Agency 49. O’Neil produced the film, which is a combination of historical footage and recent interviews. Through different angles, the Alaska Gold Kings documentary provides “a very, very good representation of what the Gold Kings meant to this community,” Zarnke said.
The documentary includes interviews with former players, the team trainer, the organization’s president and local fans as well as archival footage and photos of games and news stories. “We tried to cover the gamut of all people who were involved,” Zarnke said.
The team that became the Alaska Gold Kings was formed in 1975, when it was known as the Teamsters. The name came from the fact that the man in charge of the program, Gary Atwood, was the business agent for the Fairbanks Teamsters Local 959.
Atwood was vital in creating a high quality team in part he was able to promise good jobs to potential players, which was key for recruiting. “That was one of the real, major factors in attracting talent to town,” Zarnke said. It also helped that the team’s rise coincided with the construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline. Every year, the Gold Kings would bring on another one or two high-quality players.
Once they had established themselves as a formidable opponent, the Gold Kings had an easier time bringing in good players. This “aura of success” helped the team continue to build and improve into the hockey powerhouse the team became. “You build a certain reputation based on the success of the team, and then you leverage that,” Zarnke said.
While the initial goal in forming the Alaska Gold Kings was to compete against regional teams such as the Anchorage Aces, they reached beyond that to international play. In the mid-1980s, the Gold Kings began requesting to play teams outside of North America, and would often hold their own against national teams from other countries, Zarnke explained. One match that features prominently in the movie is what Zarnke referred to as the “greatest hockey game ever played in Fairbanks.”
The game was between the Gold Kings and the Russian National “B” team. At the time, the Russian had the premier hockey team in the world, and the Gold Kings were playing some of the best players in Russia. The Russian team won on the first day, but on the second the Gold Kings were leading by one point until Russia scored in the final minutes to tie the game.
Regardless of the final outcome, the Gold Kings played a large part in putting Fairbanks and Fairbanks hockey on the map. To bring teams from across the world to town was “a major accomplishment,” Zarnke said.
The film will be screened at Pioneer Park Theater from 6:30-8 p.m. today. It is free to attend and open to the public.