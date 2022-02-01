DNA evidence remained at the center of testimony Monday as witnesses continued to take the stand in the murder trial of Steven H. Downs, the Maine man accused of killing 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago.
Downs, 47, is charged with sexual assault and murder in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a bathtub at the university on April 26, 1993. Downs had been a student at the time of her death and lived in Bartlett Hall, the upper-campus dormitory where Sergie’s body was discovered.
He was arrested and extradited to Alaska in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
Cheryl Duda, a forensic analyst with the Alaska Crime Lab, took the stand Monday and testified that the DNA sample taken from Sergie did not match the genetic profiles of six potential male suspects, which included an alternative suspect presented by the defense.
An oral DNA sample collected from Nicholas Dazer, Downs’ former roommate who was working as a campus security officer at the university in 1993, was not a match to the DNA sample taken from Sergie, Duda said. The defense previously argued that Dazer could be a potential suspect because he had access to firearms and was in the vicinity of the murder on the morning of Sergie’s death.
Duda said that alternate DNA was found on a paper towel inside the second-floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall that did not match the known sample. Defense attorney Jesse Archer noted that there were discrepancies within the lab’s report that were openly discussed via email among colleagues at the Alaska Crime Lab.
Duda told the court that the discussion was about specific language used in the report, not about the scientific findings themselves.
“My concern was never that there were sample switches,” she said. “My only concern was that it could potentially be confusing in court if an item was sometimes described as swab and sometimes described as gauze. I never had doubts about the scientific process that was used or the conclusions that were reached based on that profile.”
Jennifer Foster, a forensic supervisor with the Alaska Crime Lab, testified Monday that the DNA found inside the body was likely fresh.
Foster’s testimony will continue Tuesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.