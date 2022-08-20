As part of an ongoing wildfire mitigation effort, hundreds of piles of black spruce are slated to be burned in the Fairbanks area this fall. Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement that burning in the Cripple Creek and Goldstream subdivisions is set to start this week and is scheduled to run through October.
The goal is to create fire breaks near the Cripple Creek and Goldstream subdivisions, which are located west and north of the city of Fairbanks. The division is removing extremely flammable black spruce from residential areas and at the same time creating fuel breaks to protect the subdivisions during future fire seasons.
There are between 2,000 to 2,500 burn piles, each approximately 10 feet in circumference and 4 feet high. The parcels of black spruce total roughly 80 acres — 53 acres in the Cripple Creek area and 26 around Goldstream. Residents should not be concerned if they see smoke rising from the burn areas, the division cautioned.
Division of Forestry Fire Management Officer Gordon Amundson explained that the division conducts burns when conditions are cool and damp in order to “reduce chances of any escapement and minimize adverse impacts from smoke.”
The division’s priority is to complete burning in the Goldstream area this fall, according to a statement from the Division of Forestry.
The burn project is part of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s 2009 Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Wildland firefighters from the Fairbanks Forestry Station, the Division of Forestry White Mountain Fire Crew and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Wildland Fire Crew downed the trees over the past five years.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.