As part of an ongoing wildfire mitigation effort, hundreds of piles of black spruce are slated to be burned in the Fairbanks area this fall. Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement that burning in the Cripple Creek and Goldstream subdivisions is set to start this week and is scheduled to run through October.

The goal is to create fire breaks near the Cripple Creek and Goldstream subdivisions, which are located west and north of the city of Fairbanks. The division is removing extremely flammable black spruce from residential areas and at the same time creating fuel breaks to protect the subdivisions during future fire seasons.

