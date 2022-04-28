The ballots are in the mail.
That is the word from the Alaska Division of Elections, which has started sending out mail-in ballots to registered voters for the special primary election to finish the term of U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died March 18.
The Alaska Division of Elections announced that it has mailed out about 563,000 ballots to registered voters in Alaska.
"Registered voters that have an undeliverable mailing address on file with the division were not mailed ballots according to state law. There will be additional mailings in the days ahead for newly registered voters and voters with updated mailing addresses," said Gail Fenumiai, who directs the Division of Elections.
Alaskans who are not registered to vote still have time to register to do so. The deadline is May 12.
Ballots need to be returned by June 11, which means they must be postmarked by that date to be counted. Voters can return the ballots sooner. The state of Alaska is paying for the return postage.
Alaska voters are being asked to vote for one of 48 candidates running to fill Alaska’s single U.S. House seat. The new lawmaker is expected to be seated in September.
Under Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, the top four vote-getters will advance to the Aug. 16 general election. Voters will be asked to rank their preferences by choice.
For the special mail-in primary election, voters will choose one candidate and return their ballot by mail. Voters must have a witness sign the envelope as well as sign it themselves for the ballot to be counted.
There also will be an in-person voting location in Fairbanks, starting May 27. People can vote at the Region III Elections Office, 675 Seventh Ave., Suite A2. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polls will be open on Saturday, May 28 and June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m.
Polls also will be open on Saturday, June 11, the formal Election Day and the last day to vote in the special primary election. The hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can destroy the ballot they received in the mail if they prefer to vote in person, Fenumiai said.