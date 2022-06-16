A draft letter written by Fairbanks Diversity Council Chair Andrew Aquino commenting on a recent Fairbanks North Star Borough School District recommendation failed to gain support during the group’s Tuesday night meeting in a 2-5 vote.
The recommended vote was to forward the letter to the City Council for approval. However, some diversity council members had concerns about it, especially after seeing or reading it for the first time Tuesday.
Aquino acknowledged at the meeting he had written the draft letter on his own after the school district administration recommended consolidating its own diversity committee at a recent school board meeting.
The school district administration’s recommendation is part of a broader goal to reorganize board committees at the direction of the school board.
Among the recommendations was to consolidate two board committees — its diversity and parent engagement groups — into a staff-led community engagement committee.
“I drafted this memo with the intention of highlighting the benefits of a committee just like ours,” Aquino said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Aquino said while he appreciates the district publishing diversity-related baseline data on its website, it’s not enough.
“Diversity is quantifiable, equity and inclusion are actionable,” he said. “Discharging the diversity community does not seem to be the next step.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, at a June 6 school board meeting, said the recommended structure would be more efficient, allowing broader topics — including diversity — to be addressed with advice and results brought expeditiously to the school board.
The largest differences involved reducing the committee structure from 16 members to eight, including the administrator who would chair it.
The school board hasn’t taken action on the recommendation pending additional review by the ad hoc committee and follow-up reports in the fall.
Recommendations
Aquino’s draft letter makes several strong recommendations, including the district keeping its diversity committee intact to keep on top of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility issues. It also strongly recommends the district “implement processes and structures for accountability” of diversity and inclusion if the district consolidates its committees and proposes a city diversity committee member sit on any new school district committee. Barring that, the letter recommended “striking all language” related to diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives from district publications.
Diversity council member Timothy Ledna called the letter well written while acknowledging it’s hard to determine what goes on behind the scenes with the school district’s ongoing budgetary and staffing concerns.
Ledna called the paragraph recommending the district remove language related to diversity is “ ... a pretty aggressive statement.”
“In some cases it might be warranted … to get the point across, but at the point where we’re at and the respect we want to show this group (the school board), it borders on disrespect.”
Aquino said he had thought very hard about the wording but left it in “because I think the committee itself is moving through a mission that is pretty aggressive.”
Concern
Some diversity council members, including Wendy Tisland and City Council member June Rogers, raised concerns that Aquino didn’t follow proper procedure.
Tisland said while the letter was still a draft, it was also now public record because it was included in the diversity council’s agenda.
“I have a bit of a problem with this being drafted and presented in the way that it was,” Tisland said. “I think we are wading into territory that may not be where we should be by giving another organization advice.”
Instead, Tisland said, it would be better to show support for the district’s diversity committee efforts.
Rogers, a non-voting diversity council member, called the process “upside down” and by her understanding the group determines by discussion how a particular message should be drafted. She noted Aquino’s letter was more “one of personal commitment to your ideals.”
Rogers added as someone who personally writes a lot of letters to legislators and governing bodies, it’s not the proper way.
“I do not have the latitude to do that on behalf of the city council,” Rogers said. “It has to go through a very restrictive step-by-step process if I want something to create a change.”
She advised Aquino to send the letter as a private citizen, not on behalf of a larger body.
While appreciative of the advice, Aquino asked the diversity council to “consider where the group fear may be coming from” about conflict.
“In order to make history, there has to be some sort of conflict or change, or otherwise it’s just the status quo,” Aquino said prior to voting.
Only Aquino and Ledna supported the letter in its original form.